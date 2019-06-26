eBay plans blockbuster Amazon Prime Day beating sale with 50% off Apple, Samsung products

eBay desperately wants to steal the thunder from Amazon Prime Day 2019 with its own blockbuster sales event. Dubbed 'Crash Sale', the deals won't be limited to a 48-hour window like the Amazon equivalent, it will last a full three weeks.

The online auction site has promised deals across a vast number of popular categories, including cookware, robotic vacuums, camping gear, outdoor toys, and more, with discounts up to up to 85% off between July 1-7, 2019. The following week, eBay will unleash two weeks of new deals – refreshed each day – with offers on consumer tech, like smart home devices, home appliances, and more, up to 80% off.

But the biggest discounts will be available on the same day as Amazon Prime Day 2019. From July 15, the eBay Crash Sale promises to have massive savings on some of the popular brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Garmin, LG, and more, with up to 50% off the RRP.

Better yet, eBay has promised to flood the website with more deals if Amazon crashes during its sales event, so you'll never be stuck without a discount.

"eBay is primed to deliver exactly what shoppers want during this year's crash (sale)," said Jay Hanson, VP and COO, Americas. "July has become a massive shopping season, and our summer sales include blockbuster deals that will not disappoint."

Unlike Prime Day, which requires an active membership to Amazon Prime, there is no requirement to take part in the eBay sales. For those who cannot possibly wait, eBay.com/deals is already filled with a wide selection of discounts every day.

Elsewhere, Target has announced that it will be holding a "Target Deal Days" sale on July 15 and 16 – the same dates as Amazon Prime Day. In its press release, the retailer is at pains to point out that no membership is required to shop its deals. The sale will apparently include "rarely-on-sale, exclusive home, apparel and toy brands, discounts on hundreds of thousands of items and new deals each day."

And if you're looking for more summer sales, Nordstrom will be holding an Anniversary Sale from Friday July 19 that lasts for two weeks until August 4, with discounted gear from brands including Topshop, Madewell, Veronica Beard and Frame Denim.