Dyson Airwrap restock: now at Currys in time for summer

Currys will restock the Dyson AirWrap – one of the hardest to get beauty products in the UK – tomorrow (Monday 20th June). So, if you're lusting after a Dyson AirWrap (we don't blame you), head on over to the Currys website (opens in new tab) tomorrow morning, and hurry, as the stock isn't expected to last long.

For those who didn't know, the Dyson Airwrap Complete hair styler, which works like a hot brush and is designed to style and dry your hair simultaneously. Using only air – so no need for clamping mechanisms or gloves – the Dyson Airwrap features smoothing brushes to mimic a stylist’s blow-dry by attracting hair to their surface and propelling air along the strands. It's currently very difficult to get a hold of.

This major restock from Currys comes just in time for the summer holidays.

Lara Brittain, Appliances Expert, from Currys, says:

“Love Island is back which means sales of products used on the show often see an increase in popularity. In the last few weeks since the show has been aired, we have seen a spike in searches of the Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler, often seen being used in the girl's dressing room as they get themselves ready for the day.

The Airwrap has already been a hugely popular product this year and frequently sold out at Currys but we are happy to confirm it will be back in stock next week. Due to the increase in popularity, we are working closely with our supplier to ensure shoppers can get their hands on it and try out their favourite Love Island looks.

We do expect the product to sell out in a matter of hours, so get in there quick, as quick as Ekin-Su has had her head turned by the new arrivals! If you do miss out, keep your eyes peeled on the website as we will be looking to get further stock as soon as we can.”

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwave Complete Styler: Check stock now at Currys – price £449.99 (opens in new tab)

An all-in-one hair styler, the Dyson Airwave uses a powerful electric motor and heat to help add volume to your hair. This kit comes with the styler itself, two sizes of barrel, a non-slip heat mat and a dryer attachment, plus a storage case.

Why you should buy the Dyson AirWrap

The comprehensive set includes two 1.2-inch Airwrap barrels engineered to create voluminous curls or waves, two 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels for making loose curls or waves, a firm smoothing brush to control frizz-prone hair, a soft smoothing brush to gently aline, and a pre-styling dryer attachment to take you hair from wet to damp. It also comes with a smart storage case and a non-slip heat mat.

Each of the attachments has a one-click connection system and quick-release switch to make it easy to switch between them as your style. The attachments each have cool-touch tips to avoid burnt fingers.

There are three airspeeds and three heat settings to help you style your hair just the way you want, as well as an 82F cold shot mode to set your hair after styling. Powering the Airwrap is Dyson’s V9 digital motor, which spins at up to 110,000 rpm. The Airwrap measures air temperature over 40 times a second to prevent damage from being caused to your hair by excess heat.

In our Dyson AirWrap review, we said, 'The Dyson AirWrap Styler is a fantastic multi-tool hair styler for creating a range of looks without having to use several individual hair appliances to achieve the same result. It dries hair quickly and quietly, and comes with interchangeable accessories to help you create a range of looks.'