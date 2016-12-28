Clack your way into cyberspace with the world's first cloud connected keyboard

Keyboard's have come a long way - in recent years we've seen everything from glove-based keypads to stretchy models that wrap around your wrist - so it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn the humbled clackety peripheral is embracing the future like never before with the very first cloud connected keyboard.

The 5Q from Das Keyboard (which had a very successful Kickstarter campaign earlier in the year) enables you to ensign internet-related tasks to your device and have updates and progress displayed as changing colours and lights. So downloading a program or uploading a video can be assigned a certain colour scheme, which will change or flash as it approaches completion.

Interestingly, Das Keyboard has confirmed the 5Q will ship with an open API, meaning anyone can develop scripts or bespoke shortcuts for the device, making it ideal for users who want to hot key certain tasks without overloading their peripheral with too much info.

The Das Keyboard 5Q is now available for pre-order for those that didn't nab one during its crowd-funding campaign, while a full debut is planned next year at CES in Las Vegas.

Head over to the Kickstarter page now to pre-order yours for $229 (£187) today, with shipping planned for the start of 2017.