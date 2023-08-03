A new AirTag is tipped to launch next year

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best smart trackers, there's really only one which comes to mind. The Apple AirTag is arguably the most prominent model on the market. Similarly to how vacuum cleaners are referred to as Hoovers, the brand name has become synonymous with the market segment as a whole.

Now, reports suggest Apple may be working on a second generation of the popular device. That's according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech analyst with a phenomenal track record for leaking new products, particularly Apple ones.

According to Kuo, the AirTag 2 will likely go into production towards the end of 2024. There's very little known about how the device will differ from the current model. However, Kuo does suggest that the update may provide additional support for the spatial computing ecosystem the brand debuted with the Apple Vision Pro.

In a tweet, Kuo said, "I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2."

While nothing has been confirmed, it's reasonable to expect that the device will get a new chip. It's possible that there will be a redesign, too. The shape and size of the current AirTag is good, but if things could be made more compact, it could offer a further selling point.

It's not the only device which is said to get an upgrade. We've heard about improvements to the iPhone 15 range, which could include a more efficient ultra-wide band chip. That's said to help with connectivity on the mixed reality headset, which Apple unveiled earlier this year.

Regardless of the motive behind the spec bump, it should be good for users. While the connected ecosystem may have inspired it, the improvements should still be useful, whether you're a spatial computing fan or not.

We still have a long time for news of feature upgrades to trickle out. If production is rumoured to start in Q4 of 2024, we're still over a year away from seeing them.