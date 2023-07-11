I review tech for a living – these are the 3 SSDs worth buying in the Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

An external hard drive is a brilliant bit of tech to have around. They're incredibly useful, allowing you to safely store files and take them with you without having to lug around your laptop.

Picking out the right one can be tricky though. They can be expensive bits of kit, and you'll want something reliable – particularly if you're storing important documents and precious memories on there. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Day sale – coupled with a bit of expertise from the T3 team – has you covered.

These are three of the best picks if you're on the hunt today.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD: was £196.49 , now £94.89 at Amazon

Save over £100 on the Samsung T7 Portable SSD this Amazon Prime Day. It's fast, with top speeds of 1,050 MB/s, and weighs just 58g, meaning it won't add too much weight to your bag. You'll find a USB-C cable in the box, and it even comes with a USB-A adapter, to make sure it works with just about any device.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD: was £363.99 , now £118.99 at Amazon

Save £245 on the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This packs in blazing fast speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s, and is IP55 water and dust resistant. That's perfect for taking your files with you, without having to worry about the elements.

Crucial X8 Portable SSD: was £208.99 , now £77.99 at Amazon

Save £131 on the Crucial X8 Portable SSD in the Amazon Prime Day sale. While Crucial might not have the household name status of their counterparts here, they deserve it. The brand has been around for decades and is an established leader in memory technology. This one packs in 1,050 MB/s speeds and is drop-proof up to 2m.

Any of the above are great options if you're looking to gain some additional storage space. All of them pack fast speeds, meaning you won't have to wait ages for files to transfer. And, they're all lightweight, so you wont feel like you're adding unnecessary bulk to your setup.

If you're on the lookout for a PS5 SSD – you'll generally want a built-in heatsink for those – our guide shows off some of the best around. Keep an eye on our guide to the best Prime Day gaming deals, too. That will be the first place to spot any PS5 SSDs on sale over the period.