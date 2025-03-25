Madness! Amazon's best hard drive deal offers storage at just 1p per GB
No, that's not a typo!
In the modern age, most of us live under a mountain of virtual clutter. Our laptops are running slow thanks to a wealth of photos, videos and documents, many of which we simply can't bear to get rid of.
If that sounds like a familiar tale, buying yourself an external hard drive is a great idea. And this Amazon Spring Deal Days, I've found you a killer deal with this WD Elements 20TB unit at just £285.99.
Snag this massive hard drive and pay just £0.01 per GB! That's a stellar deal, and should be enough to back up data for the entire family.
Not only is that a saving of about £80 off the regular price, it also means you're paying just 1p per GB of storage space. That's an undeniably good deal and should help to keep your storage needs at bay for a good few years, without breaking the bank.
With USB 3.0 connectivity, you'll also be able to enjoy fast data transfer speeds. That's a must-have on a device like this – if you're moving terabytes of data at a time, you'll want the move to be as nippy as possible.
It's also impressively diminutive. The sleek black box – complete with its sweeping, curved front edge – sits just 6.53-inches tall and 5.31-inches deep, meaning it will take up less space than a copy of War & Peace.
You're also buying into a top brand. WD Elements state that their products are tested for durability, shock-resistance and longevity, to ensure that your new hard drive isn't suddenly obsolete or trashed within a few years.
But hey, don't just take my word for it. The listing on Amazon enjoys a 4.5-star rating over more than 23,600 reviews. That's no small achievement, and is a testament to the quality on offer here. Reviews speak about the silent running of the unit, among other points of note.
One other thing to be aware of is that this is a lightning deal. That means there are only a set amount of units available and once they're gone, they're gone.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
GoPro's latest flagship action cam just got a major price cut in Amazon's spring sale deal
You can pick up the Hero 13 Black with almost 20% off
By Lee Bell Published
-
Sony's new earbuds look like 5-star in-ears – and borrow a key Nothing design feature
The Sony WF-C710N budget earbuds deliver great features at a low price – and there's a new transparent finish option, too
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite arcade machine of all-time is down to its lowest price ever
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Amazon's spring sale – including Star Wars
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Quick! The best Bluetooth speaker won't stay at this Cyber Monday discount price for long
Bang & Olufsen's stellar speaker gets a deal
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The smart Christmas lights I've wanted for years just dropped to their lowest-ever price
These are a great buy right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best 5-star device I've reviewed this year just got a surprise Black Friday deal
The newest Kindle Paperwhite is a must-have
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
DJI drone bundle crashes to its lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal, don’t let it fly away!
This DJI Air 3 bundle has over $300 off!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published