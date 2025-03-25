Madness! Amazon's best hard drive deal offers storage at just 1p per GB

In the modern age, most of us live under a mountain of virtual clutter. Our laptops are running slow thanks to a wealth of photos, videos and documents, many of which we simply can't bear to get rid of.

If that sounds like a familiar tale, buying yourself an external hard drive is a great idea. And this Amazon Spring Deal Days, I've found you a killer deal with this WD Elements 20TB unit at just £285.99.

Not only is that a saving of about £80 off the regular price, it also means you're paying just 1p per GB of storage space. That's an undeniably good deal and should help to keep your storage needs at bay for a good few years, without breaking the bank.

With USB 3.0 connectivity, you'll also be able to enjoy fast data transfer speeds. That's a must-have on a device like this – if you're moving terabytes of data at a time, you'll want the move to be as nippy as possible.

It's also impressively diminutive. The sleek black box – complete with its sweeping, curved front edge – sits just 6.53-inches tall and 5.31-inches deep, meaning it will take up less space than a copy of War & Peace.

You're also buying into a top brand. WD Elements state that their products are tested for durability, shock-resistance and longevity, to ensure that your new hard drive isn't suddenly obsolete or trashed within a few years.

But hey, don't just take my word for it. The listing on Amazon enjoys a 4.5-star rating over more than 23,600 reviews. That's no small achievement, and is a testament to the quality on offer here. Reviews speak about the silent running of the unit, among other points of note.

One other thing to be aware of is that this is a lightning deal. That means there are only a set amount of units available and once they're gone, they're gone.