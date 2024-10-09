This external hard drive is less than £0.02 per GB – but hurry, ends midnight!

If there's one thing we all need more of in the modern day, it's storage space. As technology gets more advanced, file sizes get larger and the free space on your phone or laptop starts to fill up fast.

I've been feeling that pinch, too. That's why I took this Prime Day as a chance to purchase a couple of external SSDs. The plan is simple – add all of my files to them to create a backup and let my laptop run freely again.

While shopping, I found a range of deals on storage which were too good to miss. However, there's one in particular which deserved its own write up. That's because this WD Elements HDD is 39% off right now – just £249.99 at Amazon.

With a whopping 16TB of storage inside, that works out at just 1.5p per gigabyte!

WD Elements 16TB HDD: was £406.99, now £249.99 at Amazon

A whopping 16TB of storage space should make this a purchase which can stick with you for life! That's more than most people would ever need, but at this price it would be rude not to!

It can be quite hard to imagine just how big 16TB is, so let's put it into perspective. If, like me, you own a MacBook or other laptop with 500GB of storage, you could fit the entire computer's data into this 32 times over.

Perhaps you're a photo lover? If we say the average JPG is about 5MB, you could store a rather respectable 3.2 million images before hitting the limit. Even the most snap-happy can't argue with that.

But sure, what if you like to download movies? Let's say a HD flick averages about 3GB – that figure comes based on a very cursory Google search, but it works as an indicator – you'll pack in 5,333 movies before you top out.

The point is, even if you're a serial file hoarder, there's more than enough space on this device to keep you content. And at this price, I imagine you'll be doubly happy.