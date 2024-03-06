Logitech's new webcam is a WFH wonder

QUICK SUMMARY Logitech has just released the Logitech MX Brio, a 4K webcam that's ideal for working from home. It has a number of features including incredible performance in poor-light conditions.

If you've had to take an important work meeting without one of the best webcams or one of the best video conference cameras, I have some bad news for you. You probably looked like a blurry, out of focus, mess.

However, Logitech is determined to fight this epidemic and has just released the Logitech MX Brio webcam, a high-end camera with impressive specs. You'll no longer be the laughing stock of the (virtual) water cooler when everyone can see you in crisp 4K.

That's not the only trick up this little webcam's sleeve. It boasts the choice of either 4K video at 30 FPS or 1080p at 60FPS with an 8.5 MP sensor and two supporting microphones with AI noise cancelling to help you look and sound like your best.

Because you can't always work in a pristine TV studio-style environment, Logitech has also prioritised performance in poorly lit conditions. In fact the MX Brio is twice as effective in such situations as its predecessor, the Brio 4K. Colour stays vibrant and faces stay clear.

Of course, you don't always want your camera fixed to your face. If you have some important documents or work on your desk, you can pivot the camera down to 'show mode' to let everyone see what you're working on. With a super speedy autofocus, it won't take long for everyone to see clearly when switching between how mode and regular use. Of course, sometimes we don't want to be seen at all and that's ok too. The MX Brio features a manual shutter that you can close by hand for peace of mind.

Certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, the MX Brio is flexible enough to work however you do and you can even adjust settings like FOV and colour balance manually using a choice of Logitech's Options+ (for individual use), G Hub (for gamers) or Tune (for enterprise).

The MX Brio is available now for $199.99/€229.99/£219.99.