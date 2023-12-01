The FiiO KB3 keyboard has its own built-in headphone DAC for WFH skills

Whether you work from home or play the occasional PC game, you should really consider adding a headphone DAC (digital to analogue converter) to your setup. It can ensure you're getting the best personalised audio performance no matter whether you are listening to the bangs of Call of Duty or the dulcet tones of Dua Lipa.

However, you might be reticent in adding yet another box to your desktop, no matter how small.

Well, that's where the FiiO KB3 comes in. The Hi-Res Hi-Fi keyboard not only features RGB lighting and swappable key-caps, it features built-in DAC/amp functionality.

In fact, you get two low-noise SGM8262 op-amps and a duo of CS43131 DACs. These essentially ensure you are getting the best audio playback from your PC or Mac, or iOS / Android device.

Indeed, the audio tech is capable of handling audio of up to 384 kHz / 32-bit, so is plenty high resolution enough to ensure a lossless experience no matter what you through at it. There are also 3.5mm and 4.4mm Balanced headphone out ports, so it can connect to different audiophile-standard over-ears.

The amp is also capable of providing up to 550mW of output power. While the keyboard itself has been designed to absorb shocks and reduce noise.

The keys are also built using Gateron G Pro 3.0 yellow switches, so are responsive and tangible – like many robust gaming keyboards out there.

And FiiO hasn't stopped there. It has also added dual USB ports too, for connection to a mouse or another accessory – such as external storage. In short, the FiiO KB3 Hi-Res Hi-Fi keyboard is an all-in-one that could help reduce the clutter on your desk.

It'll be available to purchase later this month in either Midnight Black or Morning Silver, priced at £139 / $149 / €169.

FiiO also ranges a selection of other audio products on its website, including open planar magnetic headphones for those who take their music a little more seriously.

