5 Apple accessories I'm buying in the Prime Day sale

These are the perfect addition to the iPhone 15 and they're all discounted right now

Apple accessory deals
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

It's easy to be drawn in to buying thing you don't need during sales events, which is why for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale I'm focusing on stuff I do need. This year I won't be buying an air fryer or a new TV, I'm buying items to accompany my new phone. 

Having just reviewed the new iPhone 15, I need to update my collection of chargers, cases and accessories to fit the phone. Not only is this phone a slightly different size (even from the iPhone 14) but it now needs a USB-C cable to charge it – and I like to keep one in my bag, car and office, just in case. 

Searching through the Prime Day deals that are on offer, I've discovered that I can buy everything I need at a discount. So I've put together a shopping list of accessories below that will suit new iPhone owners – and it includes many items that I plan to buy myself. 

Apple Gift Card:  Buy £100 get £10 credit at Amazon

Apple Gift Card: Buy £100 get £10 credit at Amazon 
Use code APPLEPBDD23 for £10 Amazon credit when you buy £100 Apple Gift Card

View Deal
Belkin 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station:  now £64.99 at Amazon

Belkin 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station: now £64.99 at Amazon (was £99.99)
Save 35% – This Belkin charger is a 3-in-1 so will charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods, all wirelessly. This one isn't MagSafe, but it will work with the latest models.

View Deal
Anker USB-C cable:  now £6.49 at Amazon

Anker USB-C cable: now £6.49 at Amazon (was £9.99)
Save 35% – Having extra charging cables around is always a good idea, and this 6ft Anker cable does the trick at an affordable price.

View Deal
Apple iPhone 15 clear case with MagSafe:  now £39.20 at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 clear case with MagSafe: now £39.20 at Amazon (was £49)
Save 20% – This genuine Apple clear case lets you see your phone's colour in all it's glory, while keeping it protected. Also available for the 15 Plus, 15 Pro and Pro Max.

View Deal
Apple AirTag (4 pack):  now £99 at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4 pack): now £99 at Amazon (was £119)
Save 17% – AirTags are a great way to get track of your keys, bag or other accessories, especially if you're travelling. This 4-pack is now £20 off.

View Deal
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

