Blowmotion’s new male sex toy has erotic sound effects for intense solo play

Blowmotion has just launched its new sex toy for men with more patterns and motions than ever before. The new Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator features state-of-the-art thrusting technology that works alongside multiple vibration patterns for intense stimulation and experiences.

Blowmotion has a strong reputation in the sex toy industry, and has become quickly known as one of the best Fleshlight alternative manufacturers on the market. The Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator is no exception, and has a similar Fleshlight-esque design that takes solo play a step further with its thrusting technology.

Thrusting tech has become increasingly popular in male sex toys, and the Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator offers seven realistic thrusting motions alongside seven vibration patterns. These motions and patterns are combined with the textured inner canal of the Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator to give a more pleasurable and intense feel.

But the most impressive part of the new Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator is its accompanying sound effects. Designed to arouse and enhance your solo or couples play, the Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator comes with erotic sound effects which can be activated via the turbo boost function.

At the base of the Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator is an outlet where you can plug in your headphones to listen to the new sound effects. The turbo boost button is located underneath the vibration settings and the on/off button for extra control and fun.

Other notable features of the Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator is its travel lock to make it easy for you to take the toy with you on the go, and its 60 minute runtime. It has a similar style to the Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator , so if you enjoyed the latter, chances are you’ll love what the Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator has to offer.

The Blowmotion Thrusting Male Masturbator is available to buy now for £99.99 at Lovehoney . For extra money off your purchases, make sure to check out these Lovehoney deals and discount codes .