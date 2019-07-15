Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deal: huge TV, huge saving from Philips

Lots of people are looking for an Amazon Prime Day TV deal right now, and here is one you might not have considered (we didn't flag it up in our suggestions for TVs to buy on Prime Day, sorry about that). It's Philips 65PUS7303/12; a massive 65-Inch 4K TV with a similarly massive discount – 40% off.

Anyone wanting less of a whopper will be pleased to know that the same TV is also on sale in more compact 43-, 50 and 55-inch versions.

Philips 65PUS7303/12 £784.99 | Was £1,300 | Save 40% at Amazon

Sometimes all a TV needs to achieve greatness is a great big price cut, and that's what Philips and Amazon have served up here. This 2018 model has one other major thing going for it: it's huge. That aside, it's a textbook modern LED TV with HDR+ for better contrast and brightness, 4K resolution and Philips' soothing Ambilight feature.View Deal

• 50-inch Philips 7303 £444.99 | Was £700.00 | Save £255.01 (36%)

• 55-inch Philips 7303 £519.99 | Was £800.00 | Save £280.01(35%)

• 43-inch Philips 7303 £394.99 | Was £600.00 |Save £205.01 (34%)

Why should you buy the Philips 7303?

Although it misses a few 2019 bells and whistles, notably Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, this is otherwise an excellent TV, now it's at this discounted price. Stocks are likely to be low; here's why you should consider taking the plunge…

• 4K Ultra HD resolution with Philips P5 processing engine. See movies and TV the way the director intended, with smooth motion, natural colour and brightness and minimum digital artefacts. The P5 even works its magic on relatively low-fi streams from Youtube and the like.

• Android TV smart TV platform for all your catch-up and streaming needs.

• HDR+ for enhanced brightness, contrast and blacks that are, like, really really black.

Pro tip: we are really not massive fans of Android TV, although it has improved in recent years, so consider getting a Roku 4K Stick, Amazon Fire Stick or other smart streaming box.

