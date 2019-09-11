Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 29 November but – as with every year now – the Black Friday deals will start to appear long before then. And when it comes to the size and duration of the Black Friday sales it's hard to get bigger than Amazon.

Every year, Amazon breathlessly announces ahead of the sales event that it will be its "biggest ever" event with thousands of discounts across products in its its technology, toys, games, fashion, jewellery, beauty, and home departments.

Another Black Friday tradition is that Amazon offers a mix of multi-day discounts along with "Lightning Deals", which are only available for a limited amount of time – or until the product sells out. As happened last year, Amazon Prime members are likely to get early access to the Black Friday 2019 Lightning Deals.

Looking back to 2018, we know that the Black Friday sales period was a massive success for Amazon: the retailer says that Cyber Monday 2018 was the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history. In the US, over five popular shopping days starting with Thanksgiving and continuing through Cyber Monday, Amazon says it broke records as customers purchased "millions more products over the five day period vs. the same period last year."

That record was then shattered by Amazon Prime Day 2019 in July when Prime members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items throughout Prime Day, making it the largest shopping event in Amazon history.

So for Black Friday 2019, we can expect Amazon to adhere to the above formula as well as throwing in a couple of new surprises to help it keep to that "biggest ever" promise.

When will the Amazon Black Friday sale start?

For Black Friday 2018, Amazon didn't wait until the Friday to roll out its deals. Instead, it kicked off its Black Friday Week Sale on Friday 16 November, 2018. During that period it discounted items including the Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks and Cubes, Ring Video Doorbells as well as 4K TVs, Chromebooks, Xbox bundles and lots more.

If Amazon follows the same pattern as last year, then the Amazon Black Friday Week Sale will start on Friday 22 November, 2019 and run through until Cyber Monday, which is on Monday 2 December.

That said, it would not surprise us at all to see this period extended by a week so that Amazon runs some sort of 'Countdown to Black Friday' or 'Early Black Friday Deals' event starting on Friday 15 November, then a 'Black Friday Week Sale' starting on Friday 22 November and then the big 'Amazon Black Friday sale' itself which will kick off at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 29 November 2019 and run until midnight on Cyber Monday.

And then on the following Tuesday 3 December, it's likely that Amazon will kick off its 'Countdown To Christmas Sale' which will feature a range of deals right up to midnight on Christmas Eve.

But of all these sales and mini sales, it's likely that the BEST sale prices will fall in the four-day Black Friday to Cyber Monday period.

What Amazon Black Friday deals can I expect?

Looking at what sold well last year as well as popular products in the July Prime Day sales gives us an idea of what sort of deals we'll be able to find at Amazon during the Black Friday sales.

We can definitely expect Black Friday 2019 deals on Amazon devices and services. That means savings on Echo speakers and screens, Fire TV Sticks and Tablets, Kindle e-readers, and discounts on services like Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music, Amazon Video and Audible. We can also expect savings on Ring Video Door Bells and Blink Home Security Camera Systems as Amazon owns Ring and Blink.

Let's take a look at how those products were discounted last year to get an idea of what might happen this year.

In the UK, the Fire 7 tablet was reduced by £20 to £29.99, the Fire HD 8 from £79.99 to £49.99, and the Fire HD 10 was slashed by £50 down to £99.99. Amazon Echo smart speakers and Kindles also saw price cuts.

In the US, the Fire TV Cube dropped from $119 to $59.99, while the Kindle Paperwhite went from $119 to $79. The Amazon Echo was reduced from $99.99 to $69 while the Echo Plus went from $149 to $109.99.

So if we follow a similar pattern to last year, and to the more recent Amazon Prime Day, we could be looking at discounts of 30% to 50% on Amazon devices.

Amazon has also recently announced new Fire TVs and a new Fire TV Cube so you can expect to see price drops on those items, too. Yes, they're very new so a price drop seems unlikely but we think Amazon will be looking to sell a whole load of them over the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period. In fact, there's a Fire TV deal live already.

Looking back to Black Friday 2018, Amazon discounted a number of 4K TVs from brands including Samsung and LG, and it also knocked money of Chromebooks and notebooks. Outside of tech, there were discounts on clothes, watches, mattresses, coffee machines and much more, so expect similar this year. And if you want a cheap HDMI cable or two, there are likely to be some tasty offers in Amazon's already cheap Amazon Basics range.

Philips Hue deals are another Black Friday favourite so if you're after some extra bulbs or Hue accessories, we reckon you'll be in luck.

The best DNA testing kits also sold well last year, so expect savings on kits from companies such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe again in 2019.

Finally, don't forget Instant Pot. This cooker is immensely popular in the US and cheap Instant Pot deals are a Black Friday and Prime Day staple.

If last year is anything to go buy Amazon's free Black Friday delivery will be back. For 2018, Amazon offered free Black Friday delivery to the US from Monday November 5, so hopefully it will bring this offer back and extend it to countries outside of the US.

Early access to Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals

In 2018, Amazon customers who pay for an annual Prime membership were able to access Lightning Deals 30 minutes early while Prime subscribers were also able to take advantage of an all-new ‘try before you buy’ service known as Prime Wardrobe, which is designed to make online shopping for clothes more convenient.

Prime Wardrobe allows Prime subscribers to have their favourite fashion products delivered for no extra cost, try them on at home, and only pay for the items you decide to keep.

So if you're looking to take full advantage of the sales, you really need to ensure you're a Prime member. Fortunately, if you're not already signed-up, here's how to get a free Amazon Prime account.

Where can I find the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

Right here! T3 will be keeping track of all the best deals and discounts – as well as warning you about any false economies – in the run-up to Black Friday 2019.

Our mission at T3 is to help you live a smarter choice and that means finding really useful products at the best price, so we'll be scouring every department at Amazon for the best Black Friday deals and listing them all here, on this page.

And if you can't wait for Black Friday to grab a deal, then do check out Amazon's Daily Deals page right now.