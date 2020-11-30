Best 4 luxury watch deals for Cyber Monday: save £100s in the Goldsmiths sale

To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020, Goldsmiths has knocked hundreds off a great range of luxury Swiss watches.

The deals are available on timepieces from Omega, Tag Heuer, Breitling and Oris, with savings of over £1,000 to be snapped up.

First up we have the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra, a stainless steel men’s 43mm timepiece with 150 metres of water resistance.

The watch has a month and date complication at the three o’clock position of its black dial with Teak Concept pattern, and is powered by a self-winding Omega Co-Axial calibre 8601 movement with a 55-hour power reserve.

(Image credit: Omega)

The dial is protected by a domed sapphire crystal glass and the watch is fitted to a matching stainless steel bracelet.

Goldsmiths has reduced the price of this Omega from £5,600 to £4,480, meaning a saving of £1,120. It is available online now and qualifies for free next day delivery.

Next up is the Tag Heuer Carrera Calibre 16, a 41mm stainless steel men’s chronograph watch with a black leather strap. Taking its inspiration from motorsport (and its name from the Carrera Panamericana road race of the 1950s), this Tag Heuer features a black ceramic bezel with tachymeter for calculating average speed.

The black dial houses a date complication at three o’clock and three chronograph sub dials. Water resistance is 100 meters and the automatic Calibre 16 movement has a power reserve of 42 hours.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

This particular model includes a red ‘Indy 500’ motif on the tachymeter, with red detailing on the second hand and start/stop pusher of the stopwatch complication. There is also the logo of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the center of the six o’clock sub dial.

The motorsport-style perforated black leather strap features red stitching and underside.

Goldsmiths is offering an £820 discount on this Tag Heuer timepiece, with the price reduced from £4,100 to £3,280. The watch is available now and qualifies for free next day delivery.

The third Swiss watch to feature in the Goldsmiths sale is the Breitling Avenger II, a 43mm stainless steel mens watch with matching bracelet. The chronograph timepiece has a black dial with three sub dials and a date complication at three o’clock.

(Image credit: Breitling)

Designed for outdoor adventure, the chunky watch is water resistant to 300 metres, is protected by an anti-glare sapphire crystal glass, and has 42 hours of power reserve from its self-winding movement.

Finally we have the Oris Divers Heritage 1965, a 42mm stainless steel mens watch with vintage looks and eye-catching canvas strap with secure pin buckle clasp. Protected by sapphire crystal, the simple blue dial is framed by a black enamel bezel and houses a date complication at the three o’clock position.

(Image credit: Oris)

The watch is water resistant to 100 metres and is powered by an automatic Oris 722 calibre movement with 38 hours of power reserve.

Thanks to the Goldsmiths sale, this watch has had its price cut from £1,550 to £1,250, meaning a saving of £300 – then use the code EXTRA10 at checkout to save an additional 10 percent. This watch is available online now and qualifies for free next day delivery.

