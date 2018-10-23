Amazon's new memory foam mattress seriously undercuts Casper, Leesa and Eve

Amazon is getting into the online bed-in-a-box mattress business, bringing the fight to brands like Casper, Eve, Leesa and Emma, which have gained traction by offering fast delivery, and a 100-night money-back trial period.

Not only to be usurped by new brands, Amazon has now launched its own memory foam mattress under its AmazonBasics brand, which already offered a swathe of everyday household items, including dinnerware, HDMI cables, and batteries.

The "AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress" ships in a variety of sizes, including single (or twin), double (or full), Queen, King and California King. There's also a choice of depths for the memory foam – 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch.

Prices start at $129.99 (roughly £99.99) for the 8-inch single bed, and top-out at $349.99 (roughly £270) for the 12-inch King mattress. For comparison, Casper sells its single memory foam mattress for £375, and its King size for £650. There is no choice of depth when it comes to Casper mattresses, which all measure 9.5-inches.

Since the launch of Casper back in 2014, there has been an explosion of bed-in-a-box brands – each with its own unique twist. For example, rival Layla offers a two-sided design that offers a choice between firm or soft. Emma is designed and built in the United Kingdom, while Simba combines conical pocket springs with memory foam.

Amazon appears to be offering value for money – with the cheapest prices of any of these rival brands. It's also worth noting that while it does include a standard AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty, these mattresses do not have the same 100-night moneyback guarantee that many of the rival brands boast.

Although it was already possible to buy many of these bed-in-a-box brands from Amazon, this marks the first time the company has sold mattresses directly. Unfortunately, the AmazonBasics mattress is only available in the US for now, so UK-based snoozers will have to wait,(perhaps Amazon or opt for a competitor.

Since this is such a new product, there are few reviews for the mattress – although most of them seem to be incredibly positive about the levels of comfort.

And if you want to snap up a cheap mattress– AmazonBasics or otherwise – there are bound to be some good Black Friday deals this year so keep an eye out for those.