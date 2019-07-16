Amazon Prime Day: this Resident Evil 2 deal is terrifyingly good but we don't have much time

One of the biggest games of the year just got its biggest ever price drop. The deal comes as part of the blockbuster Amazon Prime Day sales, which include discounts on thousands of hugely popular items.

Amazon has dropped the price of the limited edition Resident Evil 2 Remake steelbook on Sony PS4, which includes downloaded content usually sold separately, to £28.99. Given the standard edition of the game still costs £39.99 on PS4, this is a stellar deal.

Unfortunately, the bombastic survival horror game is only on sale on PS4. The Xbox One version of the same game is not on offer. Resident Evil 2 Remake is a reimagining of the classic 1998 title that was rebuilt from the ground-up with new graphics and a modern camera system. The campaign, which is widely considered to be one of the best in Capcom's Resident Evil series, is faithful to the original, albeit with a few twists.

Now let's split up, look for any survivors and then get out of here: this deal ends today (July 16). It will be the blackest of Black Fridays if you don't make the purchase before midnight, no matter how many green herbs you may have.

Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition | PS4| Was £36.99 , Now £28.99

One of the most feverishly-anticipated games of this year, Resident Evil 2 Remake is now 22% off in the Prime Day sales. Those who didn't get a chance to play the original 1998 classic, or who want to venture back to Raccoon City Police Station should grab the limited edition PS4 version of the game before the limited time deal ends.

If you're unaware, Prime Day is an annual sales event that sees thousands of products discounted across the Amazon online store, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, consoles, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday... but in warmer weather.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day. Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

