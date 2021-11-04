Amazon devices up to 46% off including Echo, Blink, Fire TV

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant was launched on November 6, 2014 and to celebrate turning seven, the price of Amazon devices is getting some serious discounts. Call this an early start to some of the best Black Friday deals that Amazon is likely to release over the coming weeks.

It's not just Alexa-based devices that have been discounted though. The price reductions also cover Fire TV, Kindle, Eero devices, and even Amazon Luna controllers. The sales have started now and are likely to last until at least Saturday (stock depending).

Take a look at the full range of Amazon device discounts on the website or see below for some of our best picks.

Amazon device deals live right now

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot has been around a while now but for those rooms without an Echo, this is a decent deal. Save £15 (38%) View Deal

Give your TV an upgrade with this 4K firestick. Access a range of streaming services in 4K with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. Right now you can save £23 (46%) on the list price. View Deal

The 2020 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet features an 8-inch screen, 32GB storage and an all-day battery. This model is £35 (39%) off right now. View Deal

Amazon's other security camera brand Blink has an impressive range of devices, including these outdoor cameras. Right now you can get a two-camera kit for £75 (48%) off the list price. View Deal

With an 8-inch screen and stereo sound, the Echo Show 8 is an ideal smart device for your office or kitchen. You can make video calls, watch shows or monitor home devices. This 1st gen model has £40 (40%) off. You can also buy the 2nd gen Echo Show 8 for £89.99 View Deal

The Kindle provides access to a vast library of books all readable on a 6-inch paper-like greyscale display. This ad-supported model is waterproof and is £70 (47%) off. View Deal