23andMe DNA testing kit deal could be a top Father's Day gift idea

Just in time for Father's Day UK (it's the 21 June, if you'd forgotten!), Amazon has slashed the price of 23andMe DNA testing kits by £50 – but hurry, this flash sale ends at midnight. The 23andMe kits come top of our best DNA testing kits guide, as they offer such a detailed picture of your health and ancestry.

The flagship 23andMe 'Health + Ancestry Service' DNA testing kit, which provides extensive information on your ancestry and genetic health from a small saliva sample, will usually cost you £149, but today only it's just £99 on Amazon.

This DNA kit makes a fantastically original Father's Day gift, ideal for anyone who's interested in getting some insight into their personal history.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Was £149 , now £99 at Amazon

This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit that 23andMe currently offers. Spit into the testing tube and the firm promises more than 90 personalised genetic reports, including Ancestry Composition, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, and Neanderthal Ancestry, which tells you the number of genetic traits you share with this species of early man compared to other 23andMe customers. There's also health-based reports that can tell you if you're at risk of certain diseases.

23andMe also allows customers to access their raw, uninterpreted genetic data file. This can then be uploaded to third-party services like GedMatch, where the information can be used by amateur and professional researchers and genealogists to trace family trees.