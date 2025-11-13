Breitling upgrades its Navitimer Chronograph with red gold colourway – but you’ll want to be quick

QUICK SUMMARY Breitling has debuted its Gold Capsule collection, featuring new Navitimers and Premiers in 18K red gold. This limited edition collection also showcases new dial and movement combinations with prices starting at £8,850.

Breitling is going for gold with its new Gold Capsule watches collection. Featuring three Navitimers and two Premiers, the Breitling Gold Capsule Collection comes in 18K red gold to give these watches – including my favourite Navitimer B01 Chronograph 41 – a stunning red gold upgrade.

Kicking off with the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 41, the watch measures 41mm and showcases the new 18K red gold material on the case, crown, hands, chronograph pushers and strap accents. The brown dial matches the red gold and features three white subdials that count 1/4th second, 30 minutes and 12 hours.

The circular slide rule just inside the bezel is shown in white and has a mix of black and red numbers. It’s a dramatic watch that’s made even more so with its open caseback which shows off the Manufacture Calibre 01 movement which has a red gold skeletonised rotor. It’s finished with a brown alligator strap.

The other Navitimer watches that have been given the gold treatment are the Navitimer Automatic 36 and the Navitimer 32. Although I love the chronograph model, the Navitimer Automatic 36 has my favourite new design with its bold green dial . Measuring 36mm, it’s great for smaller wrists and is powered by the Breitling Calibre 17 automatic movement.

Another brown dial, the Navitimer 32 has a matching outer slide rule so the entire dial is all one colour – the Navitimer Automatic 36 has the same treatment but in green. For some bling, the Navitimer 32 uses diamonds for the hour markers, and as the smaller of the three, it’s powered by the SuperQuartz Breitling Calibre 77 movement.

Moving onto the Premier watches within the Gold Capsule Collection, we have the Premier B01 Chronograph 42 and the Premier B09 Chronograph 40. The former has red gold on the case, bezel, crown, hands and indexes which sets off the navy blue of the dial. It also has two subdials for running seconds and 30-minutes, a date window at six o’clock, and the Manufacture Calibre 01 movement which can be seen through the open caseback.

Similar to the green Navitimer, the Premier B09 Chronograph 40 is another green dial watch with red gold on the hands and indexes. It measures just 40mm and has a slimmer case due to the Manufacture Calibre B09 movement.

