9 watches I'd buy in the Amazon Black Friday sale – with options from as little as £35
Amazon came out swinging this year, with a range of killer watch deals
Earlier today, Amazon's Black Friday deals went live, bringing a wide range of deals to market which has really kicked off the festivities. Normally, I wouldn't give the brand too much thought, as its decent watch offerings tend to be few and far between.
But this year, I'm pleasantly surprised. Amazon has really upped its game, with a range of deals on watches I'd happily be seen wearing. I've rounded up nine of the best, to help you navigate your Black Friday shopping.
Save a whopping £126 on this stylish dive watch!
A 72% reduction makes this classic a bargain, too.
A world timer at this price point is scandalous.
This retro-cool chronograph is better than half price.
Sometimes, simple is all you need.
A classic at a price that's hard to beat.
We love Spinnaker, and this is a lot of watch for the cash.
A pop of colour with a cool complication.
Who needs a LEGO Millennium Falcon when you could be rocking this?
Does Amazon sell watches during Black Friday?
Well, in case all of that wasn't evidence enough – yes! While Amazon has never been the first port of call for luxury timepieces, its offering in the low- and mid-tier has been steadily improving over the last few years.
There are some real gems to be had – and I've trawled through the not-so-good bits to save you the hardest part! All you have to do is choose – okay, maybe I took the second hardest part...
Do watches go on sale for Black Friday?
Absolutely! While the sales event may be more well known for cut price technology, watches still make their way into the sales. I've already trawled through the early deals for all of our trusted partners, curating the best watch deals under £500, the best deals on dive watches and more.
There's certain to be more to come, too – the sales always tend to amp up the week of Black Friday, with many vendors adding in new deals for the real thing, even if they've gone early with a selection.
Is it better to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
While it can be tempting to hold off for a better deal later in the sale, my experience suggests that the best deals on watches are live from Black Friday onwards – there's rarely an uptick between the Friday and the Monday.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
