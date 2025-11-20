9 watches I'd buy in the Amazon Black Friday sale – with options from as little as £35

Earlier today, Amazon's Black Friday deals went live, bringing a wide range of deals to market which has really kicked off the festivities. Normally, I wouldn't give the brand too much thought, as its decent watch offerings tend to be few and far between.

But this year, I'm pleasantly surprised. Amazon has really upped its game, with a range of deals on watches I'd happily be seen wearing. I've rounded up nine of the best, to help you navigate your Black Friday shopping.

Does Amazon sell watches during Black Friday?

Well, in case all of that wasn't evidence enough – yes! While Amazon has never been the first port of call for luxury timepieces, its offering in the low- and mid-tier has been steadily improving over the last few years.

There are some real gems to be had – and I've trawled through the not-so-good bits to save you the hardest part! All you have to do is choose – okay, maybe I took the second hardest part...

Do watches go on sale for Black Friday?

Absolutely! While the sales event may be more well known for cut price technology, watches still make their way into the sales. I've already trawled through the early deals for all of our trusted partners, curating the best watch deals under £500, the best deals on dive watches and more.

There's certain to be more to come, too – the sales always tend to amp up the week of Black Friday, with many vendors adding in new deals for the real thing, even if they've gone early with a selection.

Is it better to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

While it can be tempting to hold off for a better deal later in the sale, my experience suggests that the best deals on watches are live from Black Friday onwards – there's rarely an uptick between the Friday and the Monday.