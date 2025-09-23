Your Tado smart thermostat just got AI-powered heating upgrades

QUICK SUMMARY Tado has announced AI Assist, new AI-powered heating features for its smart thermostats. Tado’s AI Assist features include adaptive heating, holiday mode and preheating – and is free for some users.

Tado smart thermostat users just got some serious AI upgrades. Announced today, Tado has launched AI Assist which offers AI-powered features for smarter and more efficient heating – here’s everything you need to know.

Based on Tado’s existing Auto Assist subscription service, the new AI Assist adds advanced AI-powered features to your heating by learning your schedule and adapting to your household. As it’s the time of year where heating and hot water is more expensive due to colder temperatures, AI Assist is designed to keep your home warm while lowering your bill and reducing emissions.

So, what’s different about AI Assist compared to Auto Assist? Well, despite being the same subscription price – more on that below – AI Assist unlocks smarter AI-driven features that learn, predict and optimise your heating for better automation.

In the Tado app, AI Assist now offers adaptive heating. It cleverly learns your ‘heat-up’ and ‘cool-down’ settings for each room and controls your Tado X smart radiator thermostat. For example, AI Assist can notice that you spend more time in the living room in the evenings, and will adjust to keep that room warm while turning down the heat in other rooms to save on money and energy.

(Image credit: Tado)

My favourite feature – and the reason why most people upgrade to smart thermostats – is Tado’s new ‘Preheat Before Arrival’ function. AI Assist can learn your habits like when you’re coming home each day and will start to preheat your home so it’s nice and warm when you get back.

Other features include holiday mode which sets your heating when you’re away so you’re not using excess energy when you’re not home. AI Assist also unlocks Energy IQ which gives AI-powered insights on your energy consumption to help you save money and better customise your heating.

Tado AI Assist is available now as a subscription service, and is priced at £29.99 a year or £3.99 a month. If you’re already an existing Auto Assist subscriber on Tado X, your app will be automatically upgraded with AI Assist at no extra cost.