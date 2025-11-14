This Echo Dot and Ring video doorbell deal is 61% off for Black Friday
Expand your smart home set-up with this cheap Echo x Ring bundle deal
Black Friday smart home deals are in full swing, despite it being a whole two weeks ahead of the official sales date! But if you want to save extra money early on smart home devices, you need to check out this cheap Echo x Ring bundle deal.
Amazon tends to drop their Black Friday deals early, and right now, it’s offering amazing bundle discounts on its Echo and Ring products. The best one I’ve found so far is on the latest Echo Dot smart speaker and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell which is now 61% in this early Black Friday deal.
Shop the Echo Dot + Ring Battery Video Doorbell deal now
Originally priced at £154.98, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024 release) is now just £59.99, saving you £94.99 on this quality smart home set-up.
Get 61% off the fifth generation Echo Dot speaker and the 2024 release of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell at Amazon. The Echo Dot plays music, sets timers, answers questions and much more, thanks to Alexa voice commands and its accompanying app. The Ring video doorbell is all you need for answering and monitoring your front door.
Amazon’s Echo range is undeniably popular. At T3, we’ve tested many of its smart speakers and displays, and have always found them to be easy to use, well designed and great additions to any smart home ecosystem.
Ring makes some of the best video doorbells on the market, including the latest Battery Video Doorbell which launched last year – and which we have five stars and a T3 Award. So, if you’re new to smart gadgets and want a cheap yet reliable set-up, you need to check out this early Black Friday deal.
