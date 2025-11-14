This Echo Dot and Ring video doorbell deal is 61% off for Black Friday

Black Friday smart home deals are in full swing, despite it being a whole two weeks ahead of the official sales date! But if you want to save extra money early on smart home devices, you need to check out this cheap Echo x Ring bundle deal.

Amazon tends to drop their Black Friday deals early, and right now, it’s offering amazing bundle discounts on its Echo and Ring products. The best one I’ve found so far is on the latest Echo Dot smart speaker and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell which is now 61% in this early Black Friday deal.

Shop the Echo Dot + Ring Battery Video Doorbell deal now

Originally priced at £154.98, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024 release) is now just £59.99, saving you £94.99 on this quality smart home set-up.

Amazon’s Echo range is undeniably popular. At T3, we’ve tested many of its smart speakers and displays, and have always found them to be easy to use, well designed and great additions to any smart home ecosystem.