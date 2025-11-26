I’ve built my whole smart home around these 3 gadgets – and they’re all heavily reduced for Black Friday

I’m pretty pleased with how far my smart home has come over the years – especially considering how many different gadgets I’ve added along the way. Black Friday is always my favourite time to top up my collection with things I haven’t picked up yet, and this year’s deals are making it very tempting.

However, it’s also the perfect moment to share the gadgets that have worked for me, and, of course, track down the best prices on them. Below are the three products I’ve basically built my smart home around, all from brands I trust completely.

I’ve also found the best Black Friday deals for each one, which you’ll find below too.

1. Amazon Echo Show 15

(Image credit: Amazon)

When I first started building my smart home, I decided to go with Amazon Alexa as my chosen ecosystem. If I were starting today, with so many more Matter-compatible choices around, maybe I’d have had more to consider – but I’m still pretty happy I stuck with Amazon.

Whilst the Echo Spot was the smart speaker that kicked everything off for me, the Amazon Echo Show 15 is what I’d buy now. It’s a gorgeous 15.6-inch Full HD smart display that’s perfect for the kitchen, letting you control devices with your voice or with quick taps on the smart home dashboard.

As it’s nearly 25% off on Amazon for Black Friday, there’s no better time to grab your own.

2. Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410

(Image credit: Aqara)

Aqara is undeniably one of the best budget smart home brands, and after testing several of its devices, the Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410 has become my favourite video doorbell in a long time.

You can wire it in or run it on batteries, and it also uses an mmWave radar sensor instead of a traditional motion sensor, which means a lot less false alarms. However, the feature that really stands out is the fact it has a built-in Matter controller, so it doubles as a hub for Aqara Zigbee devices and practically any Matter device.

This doorbell is actually what inspired me to expand my smart home with even more Aqara gadgets, and I’ve recently picked up the G100 Security Camera and the G3 Camera Hub – both of which I’ll be testing soon.

Right now, the G410 is reduced to just under £100, so grab it before the deal vanishes.

3. Philips Hue Bridge

Finally, I had to mention Philips Hue – the smart home brand that's had my whole heart for many years now. I probably own more of the best Philips Hue lights than I’d ever admit, but none of the magic would be possible without the Philips Hue Bridge.

I’m currently reviewing the Philips Hue Bridge Pro, but until then, the original Bridge is still the one I’d recommend. Whilst some Hue devices work without a hub, having the Bridge unlocks the more advanced features and gives you the seamless experience the brand is known for.

I haven’t found the Bridge discounted on its own yet, but this starter kit is even better. Currently 50% off, it includes the Bridge, two B22 smart bulbs and a smart button for just £40. Considering the Bridge alone usually costs £49.99, that’s an unbeatable deal.