Birdfy unveils ‘world first’ smart bird feeder camera with 360-degree views – but this is its best feature
Calling all birdwatchers – Birdfy’s new feeder captures all angles and keeps squirrels away
Birdfy announced three new smart bird feeder cameras at CES 2026.
The standout product is the Birdfy Feeder Vista, a ‘world’s first’ smart feeder with 360-degree, 6K ultra-HD panoramic views. It also weighs visitors and shuts off feeding if it detects an animal that isn’t a bird.
Security cameras were a huge topic of conversation at CES 2026, but the best model revealed during the event is actually a bird feeder camera! Birdfy recently announced three new smart bird feeder cameras, and its Birdfy Feeder Vista really stole the show with its 360-degree, dual camera system – but it’s the weighing feature that you should be excited about.
The Birdfy Feeder Vista is a ‘world’s first’ 360-degree smart bird feeder, designed to capture prime birdwatching footage while also giving back to nature. It uses a dual camera system to capture 360-degree panoramic views in perfect 6K ultra-HD detail, so you can see bird visitors at every angle.
The camera lenses of the Birdfy Feeder Vista capture both 360-degree images or single lens ultra-wide images. The camera sits atop the main feeder and blends into the overall design so it won’t disturb birds or other animals and bugs that visit for a quick snack.
Speaking of snacks, the Birdfy Feeder Vista uses an air-pump system for precise, portion-controlled feeding. Bird feed is stored in an antibacterial container to keep everything fresh, and the food itself comes out of the top feeding tray for easier access, and so you can capture the best images.
Users of the Birdfy Feeder Vista can release food from the feeder remotely via the Birdfy app. Not only is this a great way to quickly feed your bird friends while you’re away, but it also means you don’t disturb the birds or contaminate the food. The app has also been upgraded with Birdfy Omnisense, an AI LLM feature that allows you to ask questions about your footage and specific birds.
But my favourite feature of the new Birdfy Feeder Vista is its bird weight sensor. A common issue many experience with bird feeders is bigger animals like squirrels damaging them, so the Birdfy Feeder Vista weighs visitors with its precision sensors and shuts off the feeding tray if they’re too big. It also triggers the camera to capture the best footage.
The Birdfy Feeder Vista isn’t the only launch from the brand. Also at CES, Birdfy announced the Hum Pro and Bath Pro feeder cameras, both of which come with Birdfy Ornisense features.
As of writing, pricing and availability for the Birdfy Feeder Vista has yet to be announced. On the Birdfy website, you can sign up to be notified when it becomes available.
