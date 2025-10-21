De’Longhi and TrueStart just debuted the most colourful coffee machine ever

QUICK SUMMARY De’Longhi has collaborated with TrueStart on a branded edition of its La Specialista Arte coffee machine. Available to pre-order now, the De’Longhi x TrueStart coffee machine comes in a bright yellow colour and a free coffee bean bundle.

De’Longhi has just debuted its most colourful coffee machine yet, in partnership with TrueStart. Available for pre-orders, the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte: TrueStart Edition comes in bright yellow and with TrueStart branding – and it might be my favourite looking coffee machine this year.

As a manufacturer of the best bean to cup coffee machines , it only makes sense for De’Longhi to collaborate with a brand like TrueStart. For those new to TrueStart, it’s a family-run business that specialises in healthy coffee, including beans, instant, cold brew and even coffee bags.

The De’Longhi La Specialista Arte: TrueStart Edition is the result of the brands’ collaboration, and it’s had a bit of a redesign to celebrate the two. Aside from stainless steel, the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte: TrueStart Edition comes in bright yellow on the majority of the coffee machine’s body and around the built-in bean grinder.

Alongside the yellow colourway, the new coffee machine has both De’Longhi and TrueStart branding. Just above the coffee controls is a bright yellow plaque which showcases the brands’ names and logos. It’s a great collectors piece for coffee lovers, but it also performs amazingly, too.

(Image credit: TrueStart)

Based on the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte coffee machine, the TrueStart Edition has the same features and functionality. As an entry-level coffee maker, the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte: TrueStart Edition has 15 bar pump pressure and precision extraction to make the best coffee out of your choice of beans.

The built-in bean grinder has eight grind settings, and there are three temperature profiles to choose from to extract the right flavours out of your coffee. Users can select the dose level, and choose between espresso, long black and hot water.

(Image credit: TrueStart)

For milk-based drinks, the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte: TrueStart Edition has a MyLatte Art Steam Wand to heat, froth and texture your milk. It comes with a full barista kit, including milk jug, portafilters and tamping tools, and a free bundle of TrueStart coffee beans.

Butter yellow has been a huge appliance trend this year, with many brands like KitchenAid and Our Place jumping on the trend. The De’Longhi La Specialista Arte: TrueStart Edition is no exception and would make the perfect addition to your butter yellow collection.