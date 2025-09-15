My favourite Tom Ford fragrance is never this cheap – but you’ll want to be quick!

I’m a men’s fragrance expert, and my favourite Tom Ford fragrance has dropped to an all-new low price. Tom Ford Noir is rarely ever this cheap, and John Lewis has given the eau de parfum – as well as other scents from the luxury fashion house – a generous 15% discount.

Originally priced at £152, Tom Ford Noir is now £129.20, saving shoppers 15% on this best Tom Ford fragrance .

Part of the amber fragrance family, Tom Ford Noir is masculine and sensual, featuring luxury ingredients for a long-lasting, unisex scent. A combination of spice and woody notes, Tom Ford Noir has been around since 2012 and it's still one of the most popular fragrances from the brand.

Tom Ford Noir Eau de Parfum: was £152 now £129.20 at John Lewis Get 15% off Tom Ford Noir at John Lewis. With the eau de parfum version of Tom Ford Noir, you can expect layers of bergamot, violet, pink and black pepper, patchouli, amber, leather, nutmeg and more. The rich warm notes have an oriental undertone, making it a great evening or date night scent – and it's now 15% off!

If you fancy a twist on Tom Ford Noir, Boots also has a cheap offer on Tom Ford Noir Extreme. A similar woody, amber fragrance, Tom Ford Noir Extreme is a more powerful, sweeter and spicier version of the original Noir – and it’s now 20% off at Boots.