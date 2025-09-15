My favourite Tom Ford fragrance is never this cheap – but you’ll want to be quick!
Tom Ford Noir drops to low price at John Lewis
I’m a men’s fragrance expert, and my favourite Tom Ford fragrance has dropped to an all-new low price. Tom Ford Noir is rarely ever this cheap, and John Lewis has given the eau de parfum – as well as other scents from the luxury fashion house – a generous 15% discount.
Originally priced at £152, Tom Ford Noir is now £129.20, saving shoppers 15% on this best Tom Ford fragrance.
Part of the amber fragrance family, Tom Ford Noir is masculine and sensual, featuring luxury ingredients for a long-lasting, unisex scent. A combination of spice and woody notes, Tom Ford Noir has been around since 2012 and it's still one of the most popular fragrances from the brand.
Get 15% off Tom Ford Noir at John Lewis. With the eau de parfum version of Tom Ford Noir, you can expect layers of bergamot, violet, pink and black pepper, patchouli, amber, leather, nutmeg and more. The rich warm notes have an oriental undertone, making it a great evening or date night scent – and it’s now 15% off!
If you fancy a twist on Tom Ford Noir, Boots also has a cheap offer on Tom Ford Noir Extreme. A similar woody, amber fragrance, Tom Ford Noir Extreme is a more powerful, sweeter and spicier version of the original Noir – and it’s now 20% off at Boots.
Tom Ford Noir Extreme is now 20% off at Boots. A combination of sugar and spice, Tom Ford Noir Extreme has notes of mandarin, saffron, neroli, cardamom, nutmeg, orange flower, jasmine, amber and sandalwood.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.