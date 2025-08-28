LG’s new AI washer dryer detects fabric weight and automatically adjusts your cycle

QUICK SUMMARY LG has announced its new laundry range for the European market, ahead of IFA 2025. Included in the line-up is the HeatPump WasherDryer that offers washing and drying in one unit, plus some handy AI-powered features.

IFA 2025 is just a week away, but LG has already started announcing its new product line-up, including its latest AI-powered fridge freezers . Now, it’s all about its laundry solutions, and before you yawn and switch off, LG’s new washer dryer line-up comes with some cool AI features that could make your life easier.

The new LG washer dryer line-up is geared towards the European market, specifically its living spaces. Most European countries prefer to store away their washing machine or tumble dryer, so LG has focused on models that are built in under countertops or stacked atop one another to fit into utility rooms.

The stand out from the new range is the LG HeatPump WasherDryer or the LG WashCombo as it’s also called. As you can guess from the name, the LG HeatPump WasherDryer combines a washer and dryer into one unit, and offers a large capacity to tackle all types of washing and drying loads.

The LG HeatPump WasherDryer is powered by Dual Inverter HeatPump technology to wash and dry your clothes, and has an intuitive display for you to select different modes and cycles. Speaking of, LG has added AI motion control and AI DD technology to its washer dryers which could be my favourite feature yet.

I know what you’re thinking – why do you need AI in a washing machine? Well, rather than wasting detergent on smaller or delicate loads, LG’s AI Wash detects the weight of your washing before automatically selecting the right wash pattern so you get the best results for your fabrics while minimising the amount of water and energy you use.

Similarly, LG also has an AI Dry feature in its washer dryer which detects weight, humidity and fabric type before adjusting its drying speed to ensure your clothes stay in the right condition.

Aside from upgrading its laundry solutions with the latest AI features, LG has really focused on energy efficiency and consumption. Its new dryers have an Energy Class A rating, while its washing machines have a Microplastic Care Cycle feature which works to reduce the amount of microplastics that are released from fibres during a cycle.