I’m finally upgrading to a Samsung smart fridge and saving £600 on it for Black Friday

I’ve been considering upgrading to a smart fridge freezer for a while now, and I think I might finally take the plunge with this Black Friday deal on the Samsung Bespoke AI Series 9 Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer.

Right now at Samsung, its Bespoke AI Series 9 Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer has been given a huge £600 price cut – and it’s available in both black and silver to fit any kitchen aesthetic.

Shop the Samsung Bespoke AI Series 9 Fridge Freezer deal

Originally priced at £2,199, the Samsung Bespoke AI Series 9 Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer is now £1,599, saving you £600 on this premium smart refrigerator.

Are smart fridges worth buying ? I definitely think so as this year, I’ve been lucky enough to see Samsung’s line-up of smart fridges in action and it’s left me wanting one of my own – more details below.

Some people may think that smart fridges are a gimmick but I’ve been around enough of them to know that the additional smart and AI technology is extremely handy for busy households – and the Samsung Bespoke AI Series 9 Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer is no exception.

I got to see the Samsung Bespoke AI Series 9 Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer earlier this year at the World of Samsung event. Previously, I thought the LCD screen on the fridge was too big, but Samsung shrunk it to just nine inches for its new fridge freezer line-up.

The smaller screen still unlocks plenty of features, including calendars, shopping lists and recipe suggestions. It’ll let you know when the food in your fridge is about to go off, and with the Samsung SmartThings platform, the Samsung Bespoke AI Series 9 Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer can become your smart home hub and connect to other smart devices.

Aside from its smart technology, the Samsung Bespoke AI Series 9 Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer has all-round cooling to keep your food fresh or frozen. It has plenty of space and compartments for storage, and you can even talk to it with Samsung Bixby.

As it's a large appliance, the Samsung Bespoke AI Series 9 Side-By-Side Fridge Freezer can be pretty expensive, but with this £600 Black Friday discount , I might be tempted to finally upgrade to a smart fridge.