I saw Samsung’s new Bespoke AI appliances, and I’m most excited about its washing machines

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has announced its new laundry collection, complete with Bespoke AI features. The new washing machines use Bubble Shot technology to evenly spray clothes with the right amount of detergent for more tailored cleaning and to save energy.

Samsung has just announced its new washing machine line-up, complete with a host of Bespoke AI features. You might be wondering why a washing machine needs AI technology, but after having seen the new laundry collection myself, I think it might be the smartest way to wash your clothes – here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung hosted its World of Samsung event in Frankfurt in late March 2025, as well as other Bespoke AI events in Paris, Seoul and New York. I was invited to attend its Frankfurt event, where I got to see its new AI home appliances up close, and I was surprised to find that I was most excited about its new fridges and washing machines.

Last week, Samsung announced its new AI refrigerators, featuring smaller screens , but more recently, the brand has debuted its new laundry collection. The new Samsung washing machines have been given AI features that make the entire clothes washing process smarter and more energy efficient.

The new Samsung washing machines come with Bubble Shot technology, which uses the machine’s circulation pump to pull out water and sprays detergent out through a top nozzle around the drum. This allows the soapy water to penetrate the clothes more evenly, which not only offers a more tailored and thorough clean, but helps users save energy.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Laundry appliances tend to cost the most money on monthly bills, so Samsung’s new washing machine collection is designed to keep costs down by helping you save more energy. The new Bubble Shot technology works alongside the Cotton cycle to save water and cycle time, and the entire machine uses up to 20% less water than a standard machine.

Samsung’s new washing machines offer a less microfiber cycle, which reduces the amount of microplastics being discharged into drain water from your clothes’ wash. It does this by adjusting the motor’s speed and intensiveness which helps protect your clothes and stops excess pollution.

My favourite feature of the new Samsung washing machines is Detergent and Care Label scanning. Users can scan the barcode on detergent and the machine will automatically add the right amount to each load, plus you can take a photo of your clothes’ care label and it’ll suggest the right wash.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The washing machines also analyse your usage and offer recommendations and customise cycles, all of which can be viewed on the machine’s screens or via the SmartThings app. They even have a Super Speed setting where they can wash an entire cycle in just 39 minutes.

After seeing the new machines, Samsung has convinced me that AI features can be extremely useful for even the most mundane of tasks! I used to be hesitant about AI like most people, but seeing how the new Bubble Shot technology works, I appreciate how Samsung’s Bespoke AI is designed to keep costs down while ensuring its home appliances are helpful and efficient.