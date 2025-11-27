7 cheap Black Friday dehumidifier deals to prevent your home getting mouldy this winter
Save big on these dehumidifiers from Pro Breeze, Duux, Bosch and more
If you’re looking for a cheap and easy way to prevent your home from getting mouldy and damp this year, then look not further than these Black Friday dehumidifier deals.
It may only be Thanksgiving but the Black Friday deals are kicking off in style, but one main area I’ll be looking for discounts is on air treatment. The air in your home makes a huge difference to your overall wellbeing, so having a dehumidifier can help remove allergens and bacteria, and dry your clothes while stopping your rooms from getting damp.
To help you find the best offers right now, I’ve tracked down seven cheap Black Friday dehumidifier deals from the likes of Pro Breeze, Duux and Bosch that are worth your time and money.
Get 36% off the Pro Breeze 6L Compressor Dehumidifier in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This dehumidifier can extract up to six litres of moisture a day, and has a 24 hour on/off timer to keep your bills down.
The Duux Bora 20L Smart Dehumidifier is now 30% off in Dunelm’s Black Friday sale. It has a four-litre tank and a built-in hygrostat which maintains the humidity of the room.
At Amazon, the DREO 20L Smart WiFi Dehumidifier has had a £50 price cut. It has three speeds and an auto mode, plus it runs incredibly quietly so you could even use it while you sleep without it disrupting you.
The Bosch Dry 4000 Dehumidifier is now 15% off at Amazon. Designed for rooms up to 17m2, the Bosch Dry 1000 Dehumidifier is great for helping dry your clothes while removing excess moisture to prevent mould or dampness.
Save £60 on the DAEWOO 16L Dehumidifier / Air Purifier in the Currys Black Friday sale. This 2-in-1 device acts as both a dehumidifier and air purifier, and is suitable for rooms up to 30m2.
Now just £118.99, the Honeywell 12L Dehumidifier is packed with features, including tank alerts, defrost and humidity sensors. It’s available in 12L, 20L and 30L sizes, all of which are discounted in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale.
The Russell Hobbs Dehumidifier has a £61 discount at Currys. Available in black, the Russell Hobbs Dehumidifier has an impressive capacity and is suitable for rooms up to 50m2.
