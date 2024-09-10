Lovense takes AI-powered sex toys to a new level with impressive hands-free fleshlight

QUICK SUMMARY Sex tech brand Lovense has officially launched its new AI-powered fleshlight, the Solace Pro. It's the first time one of its sex toys has incorporated Lovense AI Sync, a game-changing technology that uses algorithms to accurately and consistently sync toy movements to whatever the user is watching. The Lovense Solace Pro has an RRP of £338/$398, but is currently reduced by 53% as a part of its launch.

Not many people would put the best sex toys and AI in the same sentence, but it's actually becoming more common by the day. In its 2023 Sex Census report, LELO reported that many of us will soon be enjoying AI as part of our sexual experience, and only a year later, we're starting to see this come to fruition.

After announcing its software collaboration with the Apple Vision Pro in February, sex tech brand Lovense has launched a new AI-powered fleshlight, the Solace Pro. It incorporates Lovense AI Sync, a game-changing technology that uses algorithms to accurately and consistently sync toy movements to every adult video and cam show.

The debut of the Solace Pro and Lovense AI Sync establishes a new era of sex toys, and with AI having such an influence on the sexual wellness industry, it's clearly just the beginning.

(Image credit: Lovense)

The Lovense Solace Pro is one of the most powerful sex toys we've seen in a while, reaching up to 300 strokes per minute. It supports all features in the Lovense Remote app, including remote control, long-distance control, sync to interactive games, programmable patterns and more. It's surprisingly quiet with a maximum noise level of 63dB, and can operate uninterrupted for up to 14 hours with just a two hour charge.

Also included is a 180° adjustable desk mount which can be attached to a desk and adapted to your preferred position. This ties in nicely with the VR compatibility and Lovense AI Sync, providing the ultimate hands-free experience.

