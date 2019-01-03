Best scarves for men 2019: keep your neck warm and stylish with these winter scarves

It’s that time of year again – when wind and rain can find the smallest gap in your clothing to chill you to the bone. But this year scarves are not only big and cosy, but interesting too, making wrapping up warm a lot more fun.

You've probably heard us wax lyrical about how important investing in the right winter coat is, but knitted accessories deserve just as much consideration.

Whether you take your inspiration from an art gallery or football terrace or Rupert the Bear, there’s a scarf to brighten up your tried-and-tested winter outfits and your day.

Here are some of our favourites.

1. NORSE PROJECTS + Johnstons Of Elgin Fringed Checked Wool Scarf A classic check scarf woven in Johnstons of Elgin's Scottish mil Reasons to buy + Woven in Scotland + Lovely colours Reasons to avoid - None Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Norse Projects has partnered with Johnstons of Elgin's Scottish mill to create this stunning check scarf. It's made from extra soft wool patterned with checks and bordered by fringed ends. The burgundy threads and tan shades are bang on trend, and will look best when paired against a dark overcoat.

2. BURBERRY Logo-Embroidered Fringed Cashmere Scarf Classic and understated with a simple logo Reasons to buy + Classic + Great brand + Can be dressed up or down Reasons to avoid - Dry clean only Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Burberry's scarf is such a wise investment because it's a true classic, meaning you'll bring it out during every cold spell for years to come. What's more, the scarf if very adaptable, and can be paired with a suit, or with a hoody and overcoat. It's been made in Italy from cosy cashmere and finished with an embroidered designer emblem and fringed ends.

3. MULBERRY Fringed Wool Scarf A timeless scarf which will last many winters to come Reasons to buy + Classy + Timeless + Made in England Reasons to avoid - Too plain Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Frigid temps shouldn't keep you from heading out of the office for lunch, and Mulberry's scarf will ensure you stay warm and still look smart. It's made in England from insulating wool, has wispy fringed ends and is embroidered with the label's emblem. The versatile camel colour will go with just about any outerwear, and is a timeless classic that will last your many winters to come.

4. AllSaints Camo Scarf A trendy scarf for those who dare Reasons to buy + A fashionable pattern from a trendy label + Good price for a designer piece Reasons to avoid - Might be too loud for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You don’t need to be a member of the armed forces to sport camo print this season. In fact, it will help you blend in with the in-crowd because camouflage print is a big trend. And while fatigues may not be the most wearable for a spot of shopping or a stroll in the park, a scarf is a great way to embrace the trend.

AllSaints’ camo scarf has ribbed hems and a small leather patch embossed with a Ramskull. It’s 30% wool and 70% acrylic making it pretty warm but not itchy, and for less than £50 it’s a good way to add a little luxury to your wardrobe.

5. OLIVER SPENCER Arbury Striped Wool Scarf Subtle touches of colour Reasons to buy + Great colours + 100-percent wool + Ribbed ends Reasons to avoid - Not very smart Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Oliver Spencer's navy 'Arbury' scarf is made from warm wool and framed by neatly ribbed ends patterned with green and mustard stripes. It's a very tasteful colour combination, and won't lead everyone to think you're a Norwich City Football Club supporter. This scarf is certainly better suited to weekend escapades however, as there are smarter looking scarves out there.

6. MONCLER Striped Fringed Virgin Wool Scarf The leaders when it comes to winter wear Reasons to buy + Great winter brand + Get the matching jacket + Knitted from fine virgin wool Reasons to avoid - Bright colours Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Moncler is the king when it comes to winter clothing, with the brand beginning its life manufacturing mountaineering gear. Now, you're more likely to see its wares on the streets of London, but high-performance remains at its heart. This scarf has been knitted in Italy from fine virgin wool with the label's trademark tricolour stripe running through the centre.

7. TOM FORD Fringed Cashmere Scarf A refined classic from Tom Ford Reasons to buy + Black goes with almost everything + Cashmere + Investment piece Reasons to avoid - Minimal details Today's Best Deals $795 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Tom Ford's pieces are always refined and classic, meaning you'll be able to bring this scarf out for many winters to come. It's the perfect example of an investment piece. The scarf is knitted in Italy from soft cashmere, and features minimal details with fringed trims. You can wear it with everything from an overcoat during the workweek to a leather jacket on nights out.

8. Reigning Champ Fringed Scarf A little bit sporty, a lot stylish Reasons to buy + Vintage-style scarf that’s easy to wear + Bang on trend Reasons to avoid - It’s 100% acrylic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Sportswear and Athelisure are on of Autumn and Winter’s cosiest and most popular trends. So you can accessorise your trackies and sports jacket with a chunky scarf to keep warm. Reigning Champ’s scarf shows off the brand’s appreciation for vintage sportswear and is a little bit preppy, making it a hit with denim too.

This fringed piece has been intarsia-knitted in Canada and features varsity-style lettering. It’s nice and long and soft, and at £60 adds a designer flourish to a casual outfit without breaking the bank. The only drawback is that it’s 100% acrylic. But if you prioritise looks over warmth and find natural fibres too itchy, this might be the perfect scarf for you.

9. POLO RALPH LAUREN Fringed Wool-Blend Scarf The classic scarf from Polo Ralph Lauren won't break the bank Reasons to buy + Classic colour + Subtle logo + Won't break the bank Reasons to avoid - None Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren's reversible Italian-made scarf has a simple, minimal design so you can easily accessorise a number of outfits with it. It's spun from thick navy and blue wool that'll keep you warm and trimmed at the ends with tactile fringing. It's pretty affordable, too.

10. PAUL SMITH Fringed Cashmere Scarf A quintessential British scarf from the quintessential British designer Reasons to buy + Timeless design + Great brand + Goes with everything Reasons to avoid - Navy could have a bit more blue in Today's Best Deals $195 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Paul Smith's scarf has been designed with longevity in mind – the soft cashmere yarns are naturally resilient and the navy colour goes with everything. Fringed ends and a tonal embroidered logo give it a classic finish.

11. Balenciaga Logo-Print Scarf The ultimate branded statement Reasons to buy + Perhaps ‘the’ scarf of the year + 100% wool Reasons to avoid - Not the most understated Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Logos are everywhere – from big branded trainers to t-shirts and bags so it should be no surprise that one of the most fashionable scarves has the brand name emblazoned on it in big letters. Balenciaga's Creative Director Demna Gvasalia is largely credited with spearheading logomania and his logo-printed checked wool scarf is the perfect example of this trend.

The scarf is knitted in Italy from soft wool, and the check is quite muted and elegant. But it’s all about the writing in block capitals that extends from one end of the accessory to the other. The big drawback is the price - £645, so the writing should probably read BROKE, unless you’re loaded.

12. AllSaints solid cashmere scarf A luxurious essential Reasons to buy + 100% cashmere + Not trend-led so it will last Reasons to avoid - Too plain? Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you love the norm-core look, capsule wardrobes and luxury staples, this scarf is for you. AllSaints’ solid cashmere scarf in ‘cinder black’ marl is a luxurious take on a basic at £156 and is available exclusively at John Lewis. Made from 100% cashmere it’s incredibly soft and warm. And for minimalists, the only detail is a small leather AllSaints embossed patch.

There isn’t even any fringing as the scarf is finished with an on-trend ribbed cuff. The only criticism is that it might be a tad boring if you see scarves as an easy way to liven up your winter wardrobe.

13. LOEWE Fringed Scarf A colourful woolly classic Reasons to buy + Bright but wearable colours + Quality natural materials Reasons to avoid - Won't go with all outfits Today's Best Deals $750 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Injecting colour into your winter wardrobe can be daunting if you usually stick to black, grey or blue. But this Loewe scarf is an easy way to up your vibrancy game. Designed in a cool dégradé effect, the scarf it's spun from a really soft, insulating mohair and wool-blend and features the Spanish brand’s signature leather Anagram logo.

The quality natural materials make for a warm scarf that with care, will look great for years to come. The only drawback is that it’s an investment at £175 and is dry clean only…so best not drip anything on it at Christmas food markets.

14. Acne Studios Canada scarf A favourite among fashion insiders Reasons to buy + Oversized and super cosy + Easy to wear Reasons to avoid - Imitations are easily available Today's Best Deals $150 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Take a peek inside fashion editors and influencers’ wardrobes and the chances are you’ll see this scarf. Acne Studio’s Canada fringed number is one of the brand’s most popular and is effortlessly chic and versatile. The simple, sophisticated design features the label’s logo discretely in a corner but is otherwise a uniform expanse of 100% wooliness.

It’s long enough to wrap around your neck twice for added cosiness and protection from chilling winds, but it’s not bulky. If you’re looking for a way to justify the £140 price tag, fashionable jet setters say it’s great for airplanes.

15. Barbour Land Rover Defender scarf Two British brands collide Reasons to buy + High quality materials + Two iconic British brands for the price of one Reasons to avoid - May be too patriotic for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Barbour and Land Rover are two iconic British brands and they’ve joined forces to create some scarves for John Lewis. The tartan design comes in blue or a multicoloured rusty palette and is understated and classic, as you might expect.

It’s made from a mixture of lambswool and cashmere so it’s super soft and has tassels, which for £40 is great value. If you want to find a scarf that’s more patriotic and obviously British, you’ll have to nick if off Rupert the bear.

16. Topman blanket scarf A lot of scarf for your money Reasons to buy + Generous size + Cheap and cheerful Reasons to avoid - Might not be the warmest Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A little bit preppy and a lot cosy, Topman’s blanket scarf offers a lot of bang for its buck. The £18 scarf is a blanket shape – i.e. really wide with an all over check pattern in blue, red, yellow and dark green, making it just the right amount of cheery.

It’s not the best quality, being composed of 80% acrylic and 20% polyamide, but the upside is that it won’t be itchy and you can bung it in the washing machine. If you love snuggling into a scarf that rides high on your neck this one will be a hit, but if you prefer something less bulky, you might want to steer clear.

17. Fair Isle Nordic Scarf A cosy knit in a classic pattern Reasons to buy + On-trend pattern that’s also a classic + Only £30 Reasons to avoid - It’s 100% acrylic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Fair Isle knits are all the rage this autumn and winter, so why not embrace the trend with a scarf too for the times you’re giving your jumper the day off? John Lewis’ Fair Isle Nordic scarf has a distinctive but traditional design in muted multi colours.

It’s an easy way of adding some interest to a tried-and-tested winter coat or plain jumper and is cosy and casual for the weekend. The only drawback is its not-so-traditional construction, because the scarf is 100% acrylic. But for those with sensitive skin this might be a bonus – and it’s only £30.