Best Samsung washer dryer 2022, for all budgets

The best Samsung washer dryers are designed to meet the needs of people with space restraints – or those who simply don’t want a separate washing machine and tumble dryer when a single all-in-one machine will suffice – but without giving up the great features and cool looks of a premium machine.

The best Samsung washer dryers rank among the best washer dryers of any kind, thanks to the company's penchant for premium features and smart design. The company is a world-class competitor in the pantheon of domestic laundry appliances, including some of the best washing machines and best tumble dryers separately.

But if it's an all-in-one that you need, then you're covered there too. Samsung currently lists eight washer dryer products in its roster – with a few older models still knocking about online – and we’ve cherry-picked those models that appeal both aesthetically and productively, using a combination of our experience and user reviews from people who've lived with the machines day-in, day-out.

Samsung washer dryers: What you need to know

Washer dryers are ideal for smaller homes, including flats, static caravans, mobile homes, or just the smaller new builds that are common today. This is because one machine does the job of two.

However, there are one or two caveats when it comes to washer dryers. As you’ll gather once you start looking, manufacturers always list two drum capacities: one for the washing and one for the drying. The first washing figure is the actual maximum capacity of the drum so, for instance if it says 9kg you can safely wash 9kg of laundry. However, if you want to dry the clothing throughly with no damp spots, you will have to reduce the load to whatever's listed for the drying capacity. This is because the tumble drying sequence requires a lot more space in the drum for the clothes to move about with the hot air circulating around them.

The upshot is that if you want to enjoy the fully automated process of washing and drying all performed in one seamless sequence, you’ll need to stick to the maximum capacity for the drying program and not the washing program.

Washer dryers are usually quite expensive to buy and repair. Hence, if a fault were to occur, both washing and drying may be out of the question until it’s repaired. Therefore, it’s a good idea to spend more on a washer dryer so you can be sure you’re getting the best reliability possible. Thankfully, like Miele and LG, Samsung appliances are considered among the most reliable in the long term.

Best Samsung washer dryers 2022: the list

1. Samsung Series 5 WD80TA046BE The best Samsung washer dryer on a budget Specifications Wash capacity: 8kg Dry capacity: 5kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + Great budget choice + Large portal + Reliable motor Reasons to avoid - Not much drum space for drying

Available in plain white or dark silver, this fine freestanding washer dryer has garnered a wealth of positive reviews from those who've tested it, and we can see why. The first thing that strikes you is the huge dark portal that looks more sci-fi than white appliance – if Darth Vader did his own washing, this is what he’d use. Looks aside, this large door makes it really easy to load big items like duvets so it’s just as practical as it is stylish.

The Series 5 is equipped with an 8kg drum for washing and 5kg for drying so it’s just about perfect for a small family. In fact, it’s the smallest drum configuration that Samsung produces.

One of the coolest facets with this machine – indeed all Samsung washers – is the proprietary EcoBubble tech it ships with. Basically, millions of tiny air bubbles saturate the clothing up to 40 times faster than the norm while the diamond pattern drum makes clothing slip around as if on a waterslide. For extra reliability, it also features a Digital Inverter brushless motor that should go on running for years. In fact Samsung offers a 10-year warranty on it.

The Samsung Series 5 comes with a raft of programs including Steam Wash which removes 99.9% of bacteria, a 30-minute Bubble Soak Wash, Eco 40-60, plus the usual cottons, woollens, synthetics etc. Its fast 1,400rpm spin cycle, meanwhile, ensures that the drying session shouldn’t consume too much electricity.

Despite being the cheapest washer dryer in the Samsung canon, this model doesn’t skimp on features. And that makes it a Best Buy in our opinion, despite the slightly cluttered interface.

2. Samsung Series 5 WD90TA046BX/EU The best Samsung washer dryer for larger families Specifications Wash capacity: 9kg Dry capacity: 6kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + Superb operator + Large 9kg drum + It cleans itself Reasons to avoid - Some users find the interface confusing

This machine shares many of the specs of the smaller model above, only its drum size is larger (9kg/6kg) and that makes it a good choice for bigger families. However, if you need even more washing space in the drum, consider the 10.5kg model just below.

Like all Samsung washing machines and washer dryers, stain removal is one of this model’s strongest suits. According to reviews, the remarkable way in which its 30-minute bubble soak cycle removes tougher stains puts it on par with some of the best standalone washing machines on the market. And if you’re in a hurry, you can speed up the cycle time, even with larger loads. There’s even a 15-minute program for those with no time on their hands.

If you want to do a complete wash and dry sequence, you won’t be able to fill the drum to the brim with your entire washing load as there’s 6kg reduced capacity for drying, so bear that in mind.

Like it’s stablemate above, this machine performs its own self-cleaning Drum Clean+ cycle that removes 99.9% of odour-causing bacteria. What’s more, it will remind you after every 40 washes to engage the program. We like that a lot. However, a few users noted they were initially confused by the busy-looking interface.

3. Samsung Series 9 WD90T984DSX The best Samsung washer dryer for advanced features Specifications Wash capacity: 9kg Dry capacity: 6kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + Loads of great tech + Perfect for beginners + Wi-Fi enabled Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you have the funds and require a washer dryer with a decent capacity (9kg wash/6kg dry), then look no further than this tech-laden flagship model. The easy-to-remember and not remotely convolutedly-named Samsung Series 9 Quick Drive Auto Dose and Auto Optimal Wash washer dryer comes with four tantalising features: EcoBubble, QuickDrive, AI Wash and AddWash.

EcoBubble is a feature of all Samsung washers and is one of the best-sounding laundry features on the market. In essence, millions of tiny bubbles are generated by mixing water, air and detergent which in turn penetrate every fibre of every garment to ensure everything receives a thorough soaking.

However, this cracking model also comes with QuickDrive technology that allegedly reduces washing times by up to 50%. According to Samsung, ‘the unique fabric care drum is equipped with a pulsator that forces detergent deep into your clothes for a thorough wash in less time.’ That sounds like a winner to us.

Have you ever forgotten to put an item in after you’ve hit the start button? Of course you have because we all have. With this machine, as long as the drum temperature is less than 50˚C, you can simply open a hatch on the front door and drop the item in.

Finally, there’s AI Wash. This is for people who don’t know how to use a washing machine or dryer and what it does is weigh the contents and somehow check how dirty it is, adjusting the rinse time and water temperature accordingly. Oh, and tech-heads will love the way you can link this machine to your smartphone using the SmartThings app. A top-dollar machine with top-dollar tech.

4. Samsung Series 9 WD80T954DSH/S1 This smaller version of the model above is well worth a gander Specifications Wash capacity: 8kg Dry capacity: 5kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + High performance at a lower price + QuickDrive sensor technology Reasons to avoid - Small drum size for drying

The WD80T954DSH/S1 shares a lot of the same tech as the more expensive WD90T984DSX reviewed directly above. However, this model’s drum is marginally smaller (8kg wash/5kg dry) so consider it if you think you can get away with a 5kg wash and dry.

This machine removes the vast majority of stains using Samsung’s EcoBubble tech and a diamond-pitted drum that swishes the clothing around for deep-cleaning efficiency. Its QuickDrive technology, meanwhile, cuts washing times by up to 50% by dint of a pulsating drum that drives detergent deep into the threads. And, like its larger stablemate above, you can add items of clothing you’ve forgotten to include by opening the hatch and shoving them in while the machine is in mid-cycle. You can even add softener at the same time.

The drying system is much the same as all Samsung dryers – yes it takes a while to dry the clothes but then that's the norm with any dryer from any manufacturer. The difference with a machine like this is that you can set it to wash and dry in one fell swoop without having to get off your posterior. And that’s the kind of machine we like.

5. Samsung Series 6 WD10T654DBN/S1 The largest drum capacity in the Samsung range Specifications Wash capacity: 10.5kg Dry capacity: 6kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + Extra large 10.5kg drum + Features AddWash and DrumClean+ + 59-minute wash and dry + Great looker Reasons to avoid - Some may find the sparse interface confusing - Extra capacity is only useful in summer

If you need more washing capacity, consider this machine which is Samsung’s largest model from the current range. Yes, there is a Wi-Fi enabled 12kg/8kg model still available to buy in some stores, but it looks like the company has stopped producing new 12kg washer dryers, presumably because they’re simply too big for most people’s needs.

Although this model can accept up to 10.5 kilos of laundry, its drying capacity is the same as most of its other machines, ie 6kgs. This means its full capacity is only really handy in the summer time when users can take advantage of nature’s own remarkable drying system – the sun.

Like most Samsung washer dryers, this one is very easy to use and comes equipped with an attractive interface and rather snazzy styling. Available in dark silver (grey more like) or white, the Series 6 WD10T654DBN/S1 features Samsung’s proprietary EcoBubble tech (see other reviews above), AddWash (should you forget to put a sock in it, simply open the little Addwash hatch and pop it in mid wash), SteamWash, DrumClean+ and a wash and dry cycle that completes the entire task in 59 minutes.

It also comes equipped with Samsung’s reliable Digital Inverter motor with 10 year guarantee. The rest of the machine enjoys a 5-year warranty. What’s not to like?