Best running tops 2020: keep your cool with the best short- and long-sleeved running shirts for every type of runners

Sure, you can go out and run in a t-shirt and some baggy jogging bottoms, but the best running tops do more than just covering your body from being completely exposed to the elements. These fine garments can keep your upper body cool and sometimes even provide some compression so your muscles feel more oxygenated.
The best running tops are often highly-breathable and sweat-wicking so you can enjoy running for longer without having to carry around a soggy, drenched top with massive wet patches under the armpits. Apart from improving comfort levels, running vests and shirts can often improve visibility as well.
The below performance apparel is not to be confused with the best winter running tops, we have a separate guide for those. We also have guides on the best running shorts, the best running socks and of course, the best running shoes. Or best trail running shoes, in case you prefer to run off the beaten track.
How to choose the best running top for you
When choosing the best running top for you, there a few things you might want to consider before hitting the 'Order now' button.
Fit is an important factor and it can mean the difference between you feeling uneasy because your pot belly is accentuated or feeling comfortable and relaxed since nothing is on display that shouldn't be. For average-built joggers, the best option is to get a regular fit top that provides some coverage without being too tight and unflattering. For more athletic type bodies, a slim fit top might be a better option to still provide some insulation, especially at the beginning of your runs.
Fabric is also a concern: some elasticity can help your comfort levels, especially if you are in-between sizes. Most running tops are made of synthetic fabrics but as in the case of the dhb Merino Short Sleeve Base Layer, natural materials can also provide high-performance, too.
There is also design and how the running tops looks. We don't necessarily buy sporting apparel for aesthetics only but it can be the deciding factor between two similarly-specced pieces of garment. This is true both ways: if you are planning on blending in, the Nike Dri-FIT A.I.R. probably has a bit too much going on and you might want to opt in for something more plain-vanilla looking, like the Adidas 25/7 Rise Up N Run Parley T-shirt, which is still a great performance running top, albeit a bit boring to look at.
The best running tops, in order
1. Adidas 25/7 Rise Up N Run Parley T-shirt
Made from recycled ocean plastic
This running t-shirt from Adidas is created with yarn that features Parley Ocean Plastic which is made from recycled waste, intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the ocean. So, by wearing this running top, your effectively cleaning the ocean from plastic, Sort of.
Apart from being quasi-environmentally friendly, the Adidas 25/7 Rise Up N Run Parley T-shirt is also good for keeping you cool thanks to the ventilating mesh sleeve and back inserts that keep the air circulating around your skin as you run. The regular fit and the crewneck gives this t-shirt a casual look whilst providing performance breathability. Perfect for those who don't want to look like a runner but still would like to enjoy the benefits of high-tech running gear.
2. dhb Merino Short Sleeve Base Layer (M_150)
Natural performance for trail runners and hikers
Sometimes, you need a bit of extra warmth but don't feel like putting on a long-sleeved t-shirt or a jumper. The dhb Merino M_150 base layer is for those days. This lightweight superfine merino wool top has outstanding thermal regulation properties and is constructed from high-quality superfine grade (18.5 micron) merino wool for a soft, luxurious and itch-free feel, and natural anti-odour properties.
Merino is naturally breathable; moisture quickly evaporates when the fibres can’t hold any more, helping you maintain your temperature and avoid overheating on sprints, climbs and hard efforts. Perfect for trail runners and hikers alike.
3. New Balance Transform Perfect Tank
Flattering and feminine workout tank top
The Transform Perfect Tank tries to bridge the gap between performance and elegance, offering a curved hem, racerback and peek-a-boo slit between the shoulders for both style and ventilation. The NB DRY sweat-wicking technology will keep you sweat-free so you feel more comfortable as you run or workout.
The fitted silhouette was designed to feel snug at the chest and waist but allow for full range of motion without excess fabric. The casual and comfortable crew neckline and the curved hem provides more coverage at the front and back so you can feel more secure. A sports bra might required, though, if you are working out more vigorously.
4. Reebok Running Essentials Speedwick Singlet
For runners who are also keen on having nicely tanned arms
The Reebok Running Essentials Speedwick Singlet is really for the hottest days of the year or if you happen to be from Australia, for every day of the year. This running top is made of breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay cool and dry, a sensation further enhanced by the mesh panel at the back of the singlet.
In all honesty, I would buy this vest just because it's called a singlet but then I'm a person who finds joy in the simple things in life and who is also easily pleased. the regular fit makes the Reebok Running Essentials Speedwick Singlet even more comfortable than it already is and thanks to the aforementioned mesh panels, it really feels like you wearing nothing on the top of your body as you run. Should you prefer to feel that, it is a bonus, I think.
Better still, this singlet is made with recycled polyester to save resources and decrease emissions.
5. Asics W Cooling SS Top
Cool design combined with excellent breathability
Want to look fresh and stay cool during your summer jogs? Don't let the strange name put you off and give the Asics W Cooling SS Top a try. This short-sleeved running top a mesh fabric that feels cool on the skin and is highly breathable too. The slim-fit design accentuates the figure and keeps the fabric to catch the wind.
The Asics W Cooling SS Top looks different from all the one-coloured running apparel and if you wish to look the part when you run, this is the top for you.
6. TCA Men's Dynamic Short Sleeve Training Top
Run and train in style
The TCA Men's Dynamic Short Sleeve Training Top is part of TCA's Underground Collection and apart from looking extra sleek, the TCA D.R.Y. technology helps wicking sweat away, keeping your skin cool(er) when you run. As an added peace of mind, TCA offers a 365-day no quibble return policy on all items, including the TCA Men's Dynamic Short Sleeve Training Top. If for whatever reason you are not happy with the garment, just send TCA a message and they will provide a full return or exchange instructions. Easy.
7. Nike Dri-FIT A.I.R. Men's Long-Sleeve Running T-Shirt
All the style you need on chillier summer mornings
Reasons to buy
Nike's A.I.R (Artist in Residence), artist A. Savage, created a colour palette inspired by national flags and costumes. The Nike Dri-FIT A.I.R. long-sleeved running top is perfect for chillier summer mornings when the weather is not as warm as it will be but just right for an easy 10k.
Thanks to the Dri-FIT technology, even if you get sweaty in the Nike Dri-FIT A.I.R. long-sleeved t-shirt, the fabric will wick the sweat away so you'll stay dry, no matter what the temperature is (to some degree). This jersey has a standard fit that is not too baggy, nor it is too snug, enabling air to move around the surface of the skin.