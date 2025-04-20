Puma’s radical new carbon racer claims to knock 4 minutes off your marathon PB

Puma has launched its most advanced race-day running shoe to date, the successor of the boundary-pushing Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite.

Backed by biomechanics research and debuting at the Boston Marathon, the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 promises to do more than just look fast: it could help you knock more than four minutes off your marathon time.

That’s not a marketing slogan. In a recent study conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the Fast-R 3 was shown to improve running economy by 3.15%, a number that translates to big gains on the road.

For a three-hour marathon runner, that boost in efficiency could shave off a whopping 4 minutes and 30 seconds, and the improvements were consistent across every participant.

“The most striking result from this study was the consistency of the running economy improvements,” said Wouter Hoogkamer, Assistant Professor and biomechanics expert.

“From years of research, we know that lab-measured improvements in running energetics translate to faster race times.”

The Fast-R NITRO™ Elite 3 is the lightest race shoe PUMA has ever made, weighing just 170g, a full 95g lighter than its predecessor.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That weight saving is partly down to the all-new NITROFOAM ELITE midsole compound, which delivers more bounce and cushioning with less material.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Puma) (Image credit: Puma) (Image credit: Puma) (Image credit: Puma) (Image credit: Puma)

It has an 8mm drop, with the maximum stack height set at 40mm. The brand claims the lifespan of the foam isn't too shabby, either, around 300 km (200 miles).

The shoe also keeps its signature decoupled midsole design, a performance-driven layout that separates the forefoot from the heel for enhanced energy return.

There’s a restructured PWRPLATE carbon plate for propulsion, a super-breathable ULTRAWEAVE upper to keep things locked-in yet light, and PUMAGRIP rubber underfoot for confident traction on any road surface.

The Fast-R 3 made its official debut on the feet of elite PUMA athletes at the Boston Marathon, and will feature at the London Marathon too.

It's also central to PUMA Project3, a global initiative that’s helping 200 amateur runners chase personal bests, and offering a $3,000 prize to those who do.

Canadian Olympian Rory Linkletter, who raced in the shoe, said: “Make no mistake, Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 is the most radical ride I’ve ever experienced – and I have the Strava receipts to prove it.”

Meanwhile, Texas-based marathoner Rena Elmer, 41, praised the shoe’s feel after trying it ahead of Boston: “It’s great! I felt so fast and fluid. Definitely my favorite racing shoe and confident I will get a new PR in them.”

The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 launches globally on 25 April, priced at $300/ £260 (AU price TBC). Early birds can pick up a pair from 18 April at ‘The High Point’ – PUMA’s Boston Marathon pop-up – or wait for limited availability online at Puma, flagship stores, and select retailers worldwide.