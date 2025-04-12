Warning: Ciele’s refreshed Elite Collection may cause excessive garment envy on race day

Ciele Athletics has refreshed its Elite Collection for 2025, and it’s a banger, especially if your training involves both long runs and a high tolerance for premium price tags.

Known best for its iconic performance caps, Ciele’s Elite range is for runners who take things seriously: the kind of people who track their Training Load on their Garmin watches, know their VO₂ max by heart, and have strong opinions on split shorts.

The 2025 lineup is still rooted in performance, but Ciele’s done some smart upgrades to the core pieces.

The RDSinglet, CRGTightShort, and RDShort are all back, and they’re now built with even lighter, more breathable fabrics.

The COOLmatic material still takes care of breathability, sweat-wicking and odour control, but new mesh constructions and STITCHfree seams make the kit feel more like techwear for tempo runs.

(Image credit: Ciele)

The RDSinglet is essentially a featherweight mesh vest, complete with reflective details and enough airflow to make you question your old singlet loyalties.

The CRGTightShort is what happens when someone designs running shorts to solve every problem at once – anti-chafe construction, bounce-free pockets, and an odour-fighting interlock fabric that feels weirdly luxurious.

Meanwhile, the RDShort packs in a supportive silver-lined inner brief, fuel stash pockets and a lightweight outer shell that just begs to be thrashed on long runs.

At $120 a piece, none of this comes cheap, but Ciele’s banking on the idea that serious runners don’t mind investing in gear that performs just as hard as they do. And frankly, they’ve made a strong case for it.

The full collection is live now at Ciele Athletics. It’s minimalist, maximalist, and very much not just for people who run for coffee.