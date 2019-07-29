Best travel strollers 2019: lightweight buggies for a hassle-free holiday

Your child may only be in a pushchair for a few short years, but if you have one that’s heavy and cumbersome, it can feel like an eternity. Once your little one is sitting up and interested in the world around them, your needs change and for many mums and dads, a lightweight travel stroller that’s as compact and easily manoeuvrable as possible is a must (as well as one that’s comfortable for baby or toddler…of course.)

Lightweight buggies come into their own for trips around town (when your child decides to walk you can push them one-handed,) for journeys on public transport and of course, on holiday… especially if you’re flying or hiring a small car.

How to choose the best travel strollers

Weight vs comfort: Like sports cars, some pushchairs are as light as possible at the cost of creature comforts and one that’s super stripped-back may not suit everyone. So consider how much padding your little one likes (especially if they’re a light sleeper) as well as features like whether the pushchair is parent or world-facing (not all buggies are both) and whether they have multiple reclining positions. If your child likes a little nap on the go, you will not want a buggy that doesn’t recline!

Age: It sounds obvious, but it’s important to consider whether lightweight buggies are suitable for the age of your baby. Some with less padding are only designed for babies aged six months or one or over, for example.

The weather: If you’re buying a light buggy for use in the UK, you’re going to want a rain cover and a sun cover (well, if you’re feeling optimistic). Not all buggies, especially the lightweight ones, come with rain covers, and they can cost quite a lot, so it’s worth noticing whether they come fitted as standard when budgeting. Similarly, the very lightest designs can sometimes have no hood or sun canopy, or one that’s incredibly small. So if you’re shopping for a light buggy for a holiday in the sun, this is a factor that you’ll want to look at carefully.

Parental extras: Lightweight buggies seldom come with extras like cup holders but you might want to check the size and sturdiness of a buggy’s shopping basket as this can be a curse or saviour if you use a buggy frequently.

Cost: Budget is key to most parents. Of course, you don’t want to over-spend, but if you’re going to use your lightweight buggy very frequently, it’s worth spending a little more and reading reviews about durability really carefully. If it’s going to be in use a lot, you’ll want to check all the little extras like covers/hoods, the size of a shopping basket and reclining options. If these are wrong, they will drive you mad and you’ll regret skimping and saving £20…but if you’re just going on holiday for a week you’ll be keen to make do and save more pennies for ice cream.

Size: As well as being light, some buggies are designed to fold up incredibly small. This is great if you’re a frequent flier, use public transport or have a small car, but this feature can make some models more expensive, so if you’re not bothered, you might want to pass. Similarly, folding mechanisms vary massively, and you need to find one that’s easy for you and suitable for your needs. If you can, we recommend trying before you buy.

Vanity: Like with cars, sometimes looks matter almost as much as practicality. Some buggies look better than others and come in a rainbow of colours. So whether you want a fun one for a holiday vibe or have a favourite colour, you may as well pick one you like the look of as you’ll probably be using it a lot. Similarly, certain brands are particularly covetable, so if that matters to you, or you want to buy a lightweight buggy to match other items in your baby equipment ecosystem, we think we’ve got most bases covered in our pick of the best below.

1. BABYZEN YOYO+ Trendy and comfortable – 6.5kg Reasons to buy + Good for frequent users + Frame can be used for new born attachments + Available in loads of colours Reasons to avoid - At the pricey end Check Amazon

The BABYZEN YOYO+ is a lightweight pushchair perfect for frequent users, as it’s one of the more comfortable and study designs with lots of extras. It weighs 6.2kg, which is pretty light, but more featherweight alternatives are out there. Designed for city living and everyday errands, it’s suitable for children from six months and up to a maximum weight of 18kg, is designed to by comfy, with a removable and washable seat pad and 5-point harness, 4-wheel suspension and multi-position reclining seat for dreamy naps. Parents will like that it’s one-hand folding, unfolding and driving capabilities, shoulder strap and shopping basket and for holiday makers, this one comes with a UPF 50+ sun protection canopy and fits into most overhead plane storage when folded (H52 x W44 x D18cm).

2. Silver Cross jet Great travel buggy from a trusted brand -5.9kg Reasons to buy + Brilliant brand + Cabin-sized but with extras Reasons to avoid - Cheaper options are available Check Walmart

Silver Cross is a trusted brand beloved for generations and its Jet model is designed for holidaying and beyond. The ultra-compact stroller weighs in at 5.9kg and folds small enough to be a piece of cabin luggage at 90cm x 45cm x 96cm and can even be wheeled along like a little suitcase.

Suitable from birth up to 15kg, Jet has a soft padded lie-flat seat, multi-position recline and adjustable calf support to keep babies and toddlers comfortable, as well as a fully extendable UPF50+ hood with an air-flow ventilation system and pop-out sun visor to keep them cool and safe. The flip-flop-friendly brakes are easy to use, while the lockable front swivel wheels and suspension provide a smooth ride for baby. It’s not the cheapest option for a short holiday, but with so many features it would be handy option for short trips at home too.

3. Joie Aire Pact Lite Super light, value buy – 5.5kg Reasons to buy + A great all-round package for holidays + Suitable for newborns Reasons to avoid - A little basic Check Amazon

If you’re in the market for a lightweight holiday buggy or an extra for short trips around town, Joie’s Pact Lite ticks lots of boxes. The forward-facing pushchair has a flat reclining seat that can be used from birth (technically) but lots of parents like parent-facing buggies at the beginning. That aside, the buggy reclines flat and has other reclining positions to keep napping youngsters comfy, and has an extendable canopy with visor for protection from the elements as well as all-wheel suspension.

The Pact Lite is Joie's easiest, quickest and most compact folding chassis and comes with a carry strap for easy travelling. One handed fold, it’s designed to be free standing for easy storage – a godsend if you have a small hallway or use public transport. And at 5.5kg it’s both physically and financially lightweight.

4. Chico OhLaLa2 One of the lightest at just 3.8kg Reasons to buy + Self-standing and easily manoeuvrable + Most things included + Incredible value $299.99 View at Amazon

At just 3.8kg Chico’s Oh LaLa2 is of the lightest strollers out there. With a smooth one-handed drive, detachable bumper bar, five-point harness and it’s a practical and easily manoeuvrable option. While the stroller is suitable from birth to 15kg like many lightweight buggies, this one is forward-facing only, but does have a fully reclinable back rest, making it possible for little ones to sleep more comfortably. It’s relatively compact, folding to 46 x 101 x81cm and stands up without any support, making it handy for public transport and those long queues at airports. It’s a steal and even comes with a rain cover.

5. Bugaboo Ant New lightest model from Bugaboo – 7.2kg Reasons to buy + Fits in overhead compartments + Reversible seat Reasons to avoid - One of the heaviest and most expensive $549.99 View at buybuy BABY

For a lot of parents, Bugaboo is a brand they trust and the Ant is the newest and lightest option. It’s quite a big heavier than other ‘lightweight’ options, weighing in at 7.2kg, and one of the pricier strollers at £429, but we’ve included it to have a Bugaboo option. Like most of the brand’s offering it’s solid, stylish and built to last. There’s an ergonomic seat and reclinable backrest that’s designed to help your child sit up straight either facing you or forward. Despite not being the lightest lightweight buggy, the Ant has some nice features for holiday makers, and fits into most overhead compartments on trains and planes, folding to just 55 x 38 x 23 cm. It can also be used as a pull-along trolley at the airport or station thanks to some quirky practical features. There’s an always-accessible rear luggage basket and large under-seat basket to provide a combined 8kg of storage for all those holiday souvenirs and an extendable sun canopy available in a wide variety of colours.

6. GB Pockit Stroller World’s smallest folding stroller – 4.3kg Reasons to buy + A record-breaker! + Folds to handbag shape Reasons to avoid - Weight comes at a cost of extras Check Amazon

If you’re after a lightweight stroller, why not choose the most compact out there? The lightweight gb Pockit is the world's smallest folding stroller, which in only two steps can fold into a 12" x 7" x 20" handbag-shaped package. With the ability to switch from pushing to carrying in seconds, the Pockit is travel stroller perfect for places with lots of steps, or can be easily stashed on a boat, bus, or the corner of an atmospheric café, plus it’s free-standing. Despite its size, the buggy is suitable for kids from 6 months to 55 lbs. It’s well priced, but you’ll need to buy extras like a sub shield or rain cover.

7. Ickle Bubba Globe Ultra Compact Travel Stroller A good all-rounder with luxe touches – 6.4kg Reasons to buy + Large UPF 50 hood for sunny holidays + Compact to fit in overhead lockers + Ticks most boxes for travellers Check Walmart

Ickle Bubba’s Globe is designed for tiny travellers who like first class touches, like leatherette handles and an adjustable leg rest. Weighing in at 6.4kg and costing not-too-much, it’s a good middle-of-the-road package an folds to a dinky 45 x 55 x 25cm, making it easy to stash in overhead lockers on planes and trains. Like other offerings, the stroller is travel system compatible (meaning you can buy into the brand), and it has lots of room for holiday souvenirs, with a storage basket and handy pouch for essential items. A hood viewing window means you can keep an eye on your little one without disturbing them, while a full length protective rain over has got you covered for all weather scenarios. There’s a one handed 3 position seat recline feature and front and rear suspension for a smoother ride for toddlers, as well as a large extendable UPF 50 hood to protect from harmful sun rays and ventilated roll up fabrics to keep them cool, making the stroller a great choice is you’re holidaying somewhere sunny.

8. Britax Holiday Romer A heat-sensitive value stroller – 5kg Reasons to buy + Good mid-range option + Great for hotter climates Reasons to avoid - Only suitable until 15kg Check Walmart

The Britax Holiday Romer is ideal for warmer climates. Its seat has mesh panels on the sides and top of the seat unit for better air circulation and there’s a hood with sun visor to provide protective shade to your little passenger. There’s also a handy carry strap so you can swing it over your shoulder and carry the 5kg frame. To keep your child secure, there’s an adjustable 5-point harness, but one downside is that it’s only suitable from 6 months to 3 years, giving you a more limited lifespan than some other options. However, if you’re in the market for a holiday buggy for your two-year old, this is pretty affordable and has some great features.

