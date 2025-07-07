The backpack that 'fits like a glove' in the airport luggage sizer is currently 40% cheaper on Prime Day
And it comes in many colours, too
I have very recently been to Chamonix to attend the Arc'teryx Alpine Academy, and as I was trying to choose a small carry-on for my easyJet flight, I realised I have the perfect one for the job: the Base Camp Fuse Box. And wouldn't you know, it's currently 40% off at The North Face!
As you can see from the image above, the official dimensions of a small carry-on bag on easyJet flights are 45 x 36 x 20 cm. The North Face Base Camp Fuse Box measures 46 x 33 x 15 cm, which means it slots in that luggage sizer like a dream. It's 1 cm taller, but unless you stuff the bag to its absolute limits, it won't be an issue.
Built from burly Base Camp fabric, The North Face Fuse Box delivers rugged durability and easy organisation. With a padded back panel, shoulder straps, and top lid with oversized zip pulls, it keeps gear secure and accessible. Ideal for travel, outdoor adventures, or everyday use. And now 40% off!
It's 5 cm shallower than the gauge, meaning there is more than enough space for the straps to fit inside the box. And since it is rectangular, the Base Camp Fuse Box really is the ideal backpack for the job.
As well as being perfectly sized as a small carry-on, the Base Camp Fuse Box from The North Face is a rugged, urban-ready backpack built from the same super-tough 1000D recycled polyester fabric and durable TPE laminate as the iconic Base Camp Duffel.
Inside, you’ll find a padded laptop sleeve (fits devices up to 15"), internal mesh organisers, and a secure zip pocket. Outside, daisy chain loops, side compression straps, and a quick-access front pocket keep your gear accessible and secure.
The padded shoulder straps and back panel are designed for comfort, while the sternum strap with a whistle buckle adds stability when you're on the move.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
