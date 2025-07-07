The backpack that 'fits like a glove' in the airport luggage sizer is currently 40% cheaper on Prime Day

I have very recently been to Chamonix to attend the Arc'teryx Alpine Academy, and as I was trying to choose a small carry-on for my easyJet flight, I realised I have the perfect one for the job: the Base Camp Fuse Box. And wouldn't you know, it's currently 40% off at The North Face!

As you can see from the image above, the official dimensions of a small carry-on bag on easyJet flights are 45 x 36 x 20 cm. The North Face Base Camp Fuse Box measures 46 x 33 x 15 cm, which means it slots in that luggage sizer like a dream. It's 1 cm taller, but unless you stuff the bag to its absolute limits, it won't be an issue.

It's 5 cm shallower than the gauge, meaning there is more than enough space for the straps to fit inside the box. And since it is rectangular, the Base Camp Fuse Box really is the ideal backpack for the job.

As well as being perfectly sized as a small carry-on, the Base Camp Fuse Box from The North Face is a rugged, urban-ready backpack built from the same super-tough 1000D recycled polyester fabric and durable TPE laminate as the iconic Base Camp Duffel.

Inside, you’ll find a padded laptop sleeve (fits devices up to 15"), internal mesh organisers, and a secure zip pocket. Outside, daisy chain loops, side compression straps, and a quick-access front pocket keep your gear accessible and secure.

The padded shoulder straps and back panel are designed for comfort, while the sternum strap with a whistle buckle adds stability when you're on the move.