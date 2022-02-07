Best LG washer dryer 2022, for all budgets

The best LG washer dryers are among the most popular combination appliances, thanks to LG's sterling reputation and history. The company produces a wide range of excellent tech-filled washer dryers – a freestanding washing machine and tumble dryer in one – that have garnered a wealth of positive user and professional reviews.

The best LG washer dryers have picked up accolades from professional testers as well as from real buyers, testing them out in the toughest conditions of all: at home. They rank among the best washer dryers from any maker – it's just a question of which one best fits your needs.

Here, we've whittled down the market and made it simple by picking five great LG washer dryers you should definitely consider, all of which offer innovative cleaning technology, and a big, hot, rotating drum.

LG washer dryers are ideal for smaller properties like flats, mobile homes, static caravans and houseboats. They’re also a great choice for small families, couples and soloists who simply don’t want to have to deal with buying both one of the best washing machines and one of the best tumble dryers.

LG washer dryers: What you need to know

It should be noted that washer dryers in general do have a few limitations when compared to separate washing machines and tumble dryers. For instance, all washer dryers list two different drum capacities: one for the washing sequence and a smaller figure for the drying cycle. This means you can’t fully load the drum for a washing cycle and expect the machine to dry it all successfully at the end of the cycle.

This is because the tumble drying sequence requires more space in the drum so the clothing can float about in the hot air. If you want to enjoy the fully automated process of washing and drying done in one go, you’ll need to make sure that your load size sticks to the maximum capacity for the drying program and not the washing program.

Washer dryers are also inherently expensive to buy and repair so, if a fault occurs, the whole machine may be out of action until it’s fixed. Even more so than washing machines, it’s a good idea to the most you can afford to on a washer dryer, as there's more to potentially go wrong with them. The good news, though, is that LG appliances enjoy a very rosy reliability record.

One especially handy feature of a washer dryer is that, since the waste plumbing is already required for the washing side of things, you won’t need to periodically empty any water containers after the drying cycle as you would be required to do with a condenser tumble dryer. The condensed water from the drying sequence will simply be pumped out of the same outlet.

Finally, bear in mind that washer dryers don’t enjoy the same low energy ratings of washing machines and tumble dryers, but at least you can program them to take advantage of night-time energy tariffs.

You can find out a bit more by dipping into T3’s Guide to Buying a Washer Dryer or Tumble Dryer

Best LG washer dryers 2022: the list

(Image credit: LG)

1. LG Steam FWV696WSE Best LG washer dryer for most people, balancing drum size and price Specifications Wash capacity: 9kg Dry capacity: 6kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + Great price + Decent drum size + Impressive results + Good for the average household Reasons to avoid - Not huge drying capacity TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at John Lewis View at Amazon

This keenly-priced washer dryer is just the ticket for a household of four. Its drum capacity is 9kg for washing and 6kg for drying, so you can wash and dry a fairly decent-sized laundry load in a single programme.

For the price, this machine also comes with a smorgasbord of smart features. LG’s AI DD cleverly detects load size and the softness of the fabric before choosing the ideal program, including its spin speed, which ranges from 400rpm to a nippy 1,400rpm. Its steam system, meanwhile, removes up to 99.9% of allergens in clothing, and can be used to quickly freshen up something like a work shirt without having to put it through a whole washing cycle.

Furthermore, the LG Steam FWV696WSE’s smooth inverter direct-drive motor keeps noise down while drum action moves the load around in multiple directions for a gentler wash and dry. To top it all off, you can download extra wash programs and diagnose most problems using your smartphone. A great choice for the tech-savvy household.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG Turbowash360 FWV1128BTSA The LG washer dryer that beats a bigger drum Specifications Wash capacity: 12kg Dry capacity: 8kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + Great for larger families + Fast operator + Sensational results + Wi-Fi connectivity Reasons to avoid - Not cheap TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at PRC Direct View at Amazon View at Currys

If you have four grubby kids bashing about the home then this high-end model is the machine for you. The freestanding LG has one of the biggest drums in the business (12kgs wash and 8kgs dry) and yet, at 60 x 85 x 61.5cm, it has a standard appliance footprint for easy installation.

A 12kg/8kg drum combo means you could set a complete auto wash and dry sequence for a load equivalent to that of an average 8kg washing machine – and without getting off your bottom because you can set it to complete the washing sequence and drying cycle in one fell swoop.

Like the moniker suggests, the LG Turbowash360’s main claim to fame is speed, especially when it comes to the washing side of things. In fact, if you select the TurboWash function, it will complete the washing cycle in just 39 minutes. Not only that, but this machine comes with a ‘3D multi-nozzle’ that sprays water into the drum in four directions so clothing receives a thorough dousing.

If you wish to use the full wash and dry program, expect it to take about 160 minutes, which isn’t bad considering that the drying sequence always takes ages, even in a dedicated tumble dryer. In this instance, the top 1,400rpm spin speed ensures as little time as possible is spent on the drying sequence.

This machine comes with a full gamut of 14 wash programs – cottons, delicates, allergy, steam refresh, etc – plus a whole load more that can be downloaded via a dedicated LG app. It also features automatic detergent dosage – simply pre-fill the detergent and softener compartments and let the machine do the rest.

Available in black or white, this sterling washer dryer occupies a lofty position in the LG roster and is filled with more tech than anyone could possibly require. It’s also surprisingly easy to use.

(Image credit: LG)

3. LG Direc Drive FWMT85WE Best LG washer dryer on a small budget, or for fewer people Specifications Wash capacity: 8kg Dry capacity: 5kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Good for couples + Perfect for house boats and mobile homes Reasons to avoid - Not much of a looker - Small drum is less good for families TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at PRC Direct View at argos.co.uk Check Amazon

Moving down a notch in terms of both price and drum size, this model is the cheapest in the LG catalogue but it’s no less productive than its pricier brethren – it has a top spin speed of 1,400rpm for a start, which is an ideal spin speed to ensure clothes are less damp before the drying sequence kicks in. However, it’s not the prettiest looking machine in the LG canon.

The LG Direc Drive FWMT85WE is a remarkable price for a washer dryer of this calibre. Mind you, at 8kg wash capacity and just 5kg drying capacity, it may be pushed to its limit if there are more than three in the household. Like most washer dryers, it’s also not the most energy efficient of appliances though you can program in a time delay to take advantage of cheaper electricity tariffs.

This machine also uses a direct drive motor for a quieter wash and features 10 washing cycles, including cottons, baby care, Eco 40-60 and mixed load. Like most LG laundry appliances, you can also diagnose problems using your smartphone.

(Image credit: LG)

4. LG Turbowash360 FWV917WTSE Best LG washer dryer with smaller drum and high-end performance Specifications Wash capacity: 10.5kg Dry capacity: 7kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + High performance at a lower price + Features TurboWash for speed + Compatible with TWINWash Mini system Reasons to avoid - Smaller drum not ideal for everyone TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you fancy the bells and whistles of the 12kg LG Turbowash360 FWV1128BTSA above but would prefer a smaller drum and significantly lower price, consider this model which is very similar in specs.

The LG Turbowash360 FWV917WTSE comes with a 10.5kg drum so it’s good for a decent-sized load, though bear in mind that the drying cycle capacity (7kg) is considerably lower. Therefore, for maximum performance when running a combined wash and dry cycle, don’t stuff in more than 7 kilos of laundry at a time or the drying sequence won’t be as effective and will take a lot longer to complete.

This machine features LG’s distinctive Turbowash360 technology which completes the fastest washing cycle in 39 minutes. It does this by dint of a unique spray system that blasts laundry with four jets of water so everything gets fully drenched for maximum cleaning efficiency. It also features a steam function which is said to remove 99.9% of allergens and bacteria.

The LG Turbowash360 FWV917WTSE is also compatible with the Korean manufacturer’s unique TWINWash Mini system which comprises an optional separate draw-style mini washer that’s mounted below the main unit. This will allow you to perform two separate washing cycles at the same time, though bear in mind that it also adds an extra 30cm or so to the height of the whole package, but can be incredibly useful.

If you're after a tech-filled model with an average-size drum that cuts the mustard in more ways than one, then put this one on the shopping list.

(Image credit: LG)

5. LG Turbowash FWV796WTSE Best mid-priced LG washer dryer Specifications Wash capacity: 9kg Dry capacity: 6kg Max spin speed: 1,400rpm Energy Class: E Reasons to buy + Smooth operator + Easy to use + Great selection of programs Reasons to avoid - Not a huge drying capacity TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at PRC Direct View at John Lewis Check Amazon

Most LG washer dryers share the same level of technology. Hence this model also comes with TurboWash for speedy wash cycles, Steam for releasing obstreperous dirt while removing 99.98% of allergens and AI DD, which optimises the washing and drying cycles by weighing the laundry and detecting its softness.

In fact, the biggest difference between most of the company’s washer dryers – at least those in a similar band – is drum size. This model comes with a 9kg drum which is good for nine kilos of washing and six kilos of drying. However, as is the case with all washer dryers, you’re advised to load no more than six kilos at a time if you want to run a combined wash and dry program.

Like all LG model’s, this one is pretty easy to get a handle on. Simply select your preferred program using the tactile metal dial and choose from cotton, TurboWash, mixed, easy care, delicates, wool, allergy care or wash & dry. You can also program the temperature and spin speed (up to 1,400rpm) independently to suit your requirements.

This is an excellent mid-priced unit that has won a plethora of plaudits from users. And like all LG laundry appliances, it enjoys a very decent five-year warranty.