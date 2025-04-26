Watch out Nutribullet – Tefal’s new blender is mini but mighty

QUICK SUMMARY Tefal has launched the new Blend Up Mini Blender, designed with eight programmes and a new quiet mode for quick and silent blending. The Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is priced at £99.99, and it’s already on sale at Tefal and Amazon.

Watch out Nutribullet – Tefal has just launched its own mini blender that’s small but surprisingly (and quietly) mighty. The Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is pocket sized, has eight programmes and a quiet mode so it can quickly and quietly blend up your smoothies – and it’s currently on sale, too.

The best blenders are smaller and more portable than ever before. The likes of Ninja and Nutribullet have both debuted compact blenders that are powerful despite their smaller sizes, and can even be taken with you on the go, so you can blend up smoothies at the office or during commutes.

Now Tefal is joining the party with its aptly named Blend Up Mini Blender . While it’s not exactly the same as the portable models from Ninja and Nutribullet – you could probably take the entire blender with you on the go but it’s not technically designed for that – the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is still mini in size but packs a pretty big punch.

The Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender has eight automatic programmes to choose from, including smoothies, soups, plant based milks, dips, sauces and ice crushing. Depending on what you choose, the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender blends your ingredients accordingly to achieve the right texture.

(Image credit: Tefal)

I make smoothies on a weekly basis, and my current smoothie always sounds particularly loud so early in the morning. But the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender comes with a dedicated quiet mode so its 1000 watt motor is extra quiet while making your morning smoothies.

Alongside the powerful motor, the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender has six Powelix blades that can cut through especially tough ingredients. It also comes with two on-the-go bottles, and the blender itself is small enough to fit into kitchen cupboards.

The Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is priced at £99.99 and available to buy at Tefal and Amazon . As of writing, the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is 20% off at Tefal and 40% off at Amazon, so you can get this affordable blender for an even cheaper price.