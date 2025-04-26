Watch out Nutribullet – Tefal’s new blender is mini but mighty
Tefal’s new mini blender is perfect for morning smoothies
QUICK SUMMARY
Tefal has launched the new Blend Up Mini Blender, designed with eight programmes and a new quiet mode for quick and silent blending.
The Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is priced at £99.99, and it’s already on sale at Tefal and Amazon.
Watch out Nutribullet – Tefal has just launched its own mini blender that’s small but surprisingly (and quietly) mighty. The Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is pocket sized, has eight programmes and a quiet mode so it can quickly and quietly blend up your smoothies – and it’s currently on sale, too.
The best blenders are smaller and more portable than ever before. The likes of Ninja and Nutribullet have both debuted compact blenders that are powerful despite their smaller sizes, and can even be taken with you on the go, so you can blend up smoothies at the office or during commutes.
Now Tefal is joining the party with its aptly named Blend Up Mini Blender. While it’s not exactly the same as the portable models from Ninja and Nutribullet – you could probably take the entire blender with you on the go but it’s not technically designed for that – the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is still mini in size but packs a pretty big punch.
The Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender has eight automatic programmes to choose from, including smoothies, soups, plant based milks, dips, sauces and ice crushing. Depending on what you choose, the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender blends your ingredients accordingly to achieve the right texture.
I make smoothies on a weekly basis, and my current smoothie always sounds particularly loud so early in the morning. But the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender comes with a dedicated quiet mode so its 1000 watt motor is extra quiet while making your morning smoothies.
Alongside the powerful motor, the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender has six Powelix blades that can cut through especially tough ingredients. It also comes with two on-the-go bottles, and the blender itself is small enough to fit into kitchen cupboards.
The Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is priced at £99.99 and available to buy at Tefal and Amazon. As of writing, the Tefal Blend Up Mini Blender is 20% off at Tefal and 40% off at Amazon, so you can get this affordable blender for an even cheaper price.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I've tested Bowers & Wilkins' new Px7 S3 for weeks and am obsessed
Bowers & Wilkins' best-ever noise-cancelling sees the Px7 S3 headphones soar to new heights – and offer wider appeal
By Mike Lowe
-
5 luxury camping gadgets you never knew you needed
Upgrade your camping set-up with these little little luxuries
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
-
This smart portable blender will adjust its whizzing speed based on your ingredients
Now this is what you call next-level blending
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Nutribullet Flip review: a powerful, portable blender for smoothies on the go
Can this portable, insulated blender live up to its promises of powerful smoothie blitzing on the go?
By Lee Bell
-
The ultimate air fryer Christmas cooking guide, according to Tefal experts
How to make Christmas dinner in an air fryer, including turkey, potato and dessert tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Braun's latest addition to the PowerBlend family is specially designed for those on the go
Rushing around in the mornings? Braun's latest launch will help
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Nutribullet’s Pro+ blender makes delicious smoothies – and it’s at its lowest price for Prime Day
Get 42% off the Nutribullet Pro+ in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender review: portable smoothie heaven and leak-proof too
Enjoy delicious, blended drinks on-the-go with this affordable mini marvel that boasts leak-proof lids for good measure
By Rob Clymo
-
Nutribullet launches blender starter kits and smoothie fans are going to love them
Nutribullet expands its popular blenders into full starter kits for beginner smoothie makers
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Nutribullet Portable Blender review: quality smoothies on the go
If you can’t be without your smoothies on the go, the Nutribullet Portable Blender provides a perfect high-powered portable solution
By Rob Clymo