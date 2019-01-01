Best lawn edger 2019: electric and manual edgers for perfect results

You could edge your lawn with a spade and a bit of elbow grease, but a smarter move is to invest in a proper, fit-for-purpose lawn edger. To that end, we’ve rounded up a list of the best to help you decide which type is right for you.

Electric models aren’t overly expensive these days, and are certainly less likely to annoy the neighbours on a Saturday morning than a loud petrol edger, however if you’d need several extension cords to reach the end of the garden (lucky you!) then the latter might be a more practical option, despite being more expensive to purchase in the first instance. Cordless lawn edgers are another good alternative to corded electric models if you’d prefer not to have a wire under your feet, however their usefulness depends heavily on the capacity of the battery. If you have a lot of ground to cover, you’ll want to look for an edger with a large battery life if you want to have an uninterrupted sweep at the whole garden.

Despite the abundance of automated options, manual lawn edgers are still preferred by many. If you have a small, delicate job on your hands, or just prefer to work at your own speed and under your own steam, why not give it a go? We’ve included a traditional half-moon-shaped edger and a pair of edging shears in our list for your consideration.

1. Black & Decker GL7033 Best lawn edger Specifications Best for: Professional looking borders Cutting width: 33cm Cordless?: No Power: 700W Weight: 3.2kg Reasons to buy + Surprisingly manoeuvrable + Trims and edges with precise guide Reasons to avoid - Telescopic extension could be a little longer Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There’s more to this heavy-duty Black & Decker trimmer than meets the eye, not least that it’s lighter and more maneuverable than you might think on first glance – but there’s also the fact that it’s part trimmer, part edger. According to Black & Decker, all it takes for a professional, precise finish is a quick switch to vertical mode, and the innovative Wheel Edge Guide will do the rest – well, it’ll help keep you neat, we can’t expect it to do all the work now can we?

2. Worx WG163 Switch easily between two modes for ultimate landscaping efficiency Specifications Best for: Precision Cutting width: 30cm Cordless?: Yes Power: 20V Weight: 2.4kg Reasons to buy + Trims hard-to-reach spots + Includes two batteries Reasons to avoid - Not great at tackling lots of weeds Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Worx WG163 is one of a few two-in-one tools on our list, acting as a grass trimmer and wheeled edger in one. Worx promise quick, hassle-free conversion between the modes and a handy auto line feed, both of which mean you won’t get slowed down mid-landscaping, and include two li-ion batteries into the bargain, so you can keep using one while the other recharges. A 90-degree pivoting head also makes it easier to trim tricky spots, so if you have lawn furniture, a trampoline, or a tricky-shaped garden, it may be a good buy.

3. Ryobi RLT6030 A bright, cheerful and budget-friendly strimmer-meets-edger Specifications Best for: Performance Cutting width: 30cm Cordless?: No Power: 600W Weight: 4.6kg Reasons to buy + Powerful trimming and edging + Easy to change modes Reasons to avoid - Some found the cable too short Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This Ryobi edger is far from a one-trick pony, offering up strimming as well as edging capabilities for all-round neatness in the garden. Using EasyEdge technology, the spring-assisted change support promises to make switching between modes easy, and the live tool indicator lights up when plugged in so you know you’re safe to start. Reviewers loved how powerful it was on both fronts, but the protected spool cover means that it won’t get away from you and accidentally mulch your prized begonias – good to know!

4. Draper Expert Heritage Lawn Edger Looks fab, feels great, just needs a little more elbow grease Specifications Best for: Affordable manual Cutting width: 21.5cm Cordless?: Yes Power: None Weight: 0.84kg Reasons to buy + Looks fantastic + Comfortable, quality build Reasons to avoid - Will take a lot of effort for big gardens Today's Best Deals $76.28 View at Amazon

This affordable lawn edger might be friendly on the pocket, but unlike some it doesn’t go small on quality to balance it out. Its handsome traditional design, with half-moon-shaped blade, smart mirror-finish hardware and natural grained ash handle come together to make a tool that you certainly won’t want to hide away in the shed. The stainless steel blade is engineered for longevity, hardened, tempered, and with a finely ground edge that Draper say makes for smoother, easier cutting.

5. Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Edging Shears A razor-sharp manual edger that’ll last and last Specifications Best for: Durability Cutting width: 2.4cm Cordless?: Yes Power: None Weight: 1.1kg Reasons to buy + Comfortable, non-slip grip + Convenient longer handles Reasons to avoid - Not great for very short gardeners Today's Best Deals $22.57 View at Amazon

Unlike small handheld shears that require you to get up close and personal with your borders, these long-handled shears allow you to edge from standing, making them a better bet for bad backs, and the non-slip grips are engineered for a comfortable hold, too. That’s not to say they’re all soft though: the the blades are made of carbon steel for hardness and durability, and coated in PTFE for a smooth cutting action and resistance to rust. For light garden work, these look to be a useful ally.