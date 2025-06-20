Weber’s Pulse 1000 is the best balcony barbecue you can buy – and it’s 15% off
Get 15% off Weber’s 5-star Pulse 1000 electric barbecue
If you’re looking for the best barbecue for your balcony, the Weber Pulse 1000 is the best one you can buy – and it’s now 15% off in Weber’s summer sale.
Shop the Weber Pulse 1000 deal
Originally priced at £745, the Weber Pulse 1000 is now £633.25, saving you 15% on this 5-star portable, electric barbecue. Designed for balconies and small garden spaces, the Weber Pulse 1000 is a versatile barbecue that’s quick, easy to use and compact – and it means balcony owners don’t have to miss out on barbecues due to their smaller, confined spaces.
We gave the Weber Pulse 1000 five stars in our Weber Pulse 1000 review. Our reviewer commented that while it doesn’t have a flame, “it does give food a smoky flavour and dark sear marks”, so while it might not be seen as a ‘proper’ barbecue compared to gas or charcoal, it still gives a delicious and admirable performance.
To view the Weber Pulse 1000 deal, click the link above or check out the full Weber summer sale which features its Spirit gas barbecues and SmokeFire wood pellet grills.
