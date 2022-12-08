Looking for a golf gift for the golfer in your life this Christmas? If you want to hit a hole in one with your present buying, we’ve rounded up the best golf-themed gifts, and there's something to suit every budget, with gifts for golf dads, golfing partners, club-swinging moms and, basically, anyone who loves golf.
From high-tech golf watches and clothing to practice aids and fun and useful-ish novelties we've left no stone unturned in our quest to help you find a truly great gift for the golfer in your life. So, if you are struggling to find the best Father's Day gifts for golfers, look no further than right here...
After something specific? We also have dedicated guides to the best golf balls, snazzy, hi-tech golf watches, and smart golf bags to keep everything together. Actually we have an entire T3 golf channel for your delectation and, indeed, your father's.
The best pre-Christmas deals on golf gifts
Black Friday is gone, but there's still plenty of opportunity to pick up a cut-price gift for any golfer in your life, or even if you just want to treat yourself.
Whether it's a new golf bag like the TaylorMade Pro 8.0 from Clubhouse Golf, or some fancy tech like a Bushnell Phantom 2 golf GPS device for £119 from Clarke's Golf, there are bargains to be had aplenty.
My pick for the best deal this month is a set of Arccos Club Sensors (opens in new tab) which will have £100 off their Smoke Bundle from Friday 18th November. And of course, Amazon is always worth checking out for the best golf deals in the runup to the holidays.
Best gifts for golfers: quality to the fore
Pro golfers enjoy the guidance of a coach to hone their skills and while this may be a bit out of your price range, you could gift some Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors which give players AI-powered recommendations for every shot.
There are 14 battery-powered sensors in the box, which individually screw into the top of golf grips. These sensors can then be synchronised to each club and paired with a free app via Bluetooth.
The system uses an enhanced shot-detection algorithm to learn precisely which club to use in every situation and provides an exact distance to any point on a course (as long as it’s one of the 40,000 listed). For tech-savvy golfers, this is a dream of a present.
If you want to get better on those knee trembling four footers then this is undoubtedly the mat for you. Endorsed by former world number one Dustin Johnson, no less, the Perfect Practice Putting Mat is a must have accessory for golfers who want to improve their ability to get the ball in the hole but who don't have the time to dedicate hours to the task.
Having a putting mat set up in a quiet corner at home really encourages practice. The beauty of it is you don’t need to set aside half an hour to go and do some practice. If it’s already set up in your house then you can just hit a putt or two here and there any time you’re walking past. If you’re watching TV and the ads come on, grab your putter and spend a few minutes practicing.
There is a wide variety of practice putting mats on the market but this is the best.
These wedges are aimed at golfers who don’t always strike their wedges crisply. Golfers who occasionally fat their wedges or thin them so they fly like a 3 iron should not be playing bladed clubs. They need something a bit more forgiving and easier to hit. Something like the Cleveland CBX ZipCore.
Cleveland marketed these wedges by saying "All you wanna do is chunk a little less. Skull a little less. Duff a little less. CBX ZipCore helps you hit better shots around the green by striking it true and clean more often."
It isn't just marketing spiel, these wedges really will help average golfers become more consistent in their short game and therefore this is a perfect gift for the golfer who is always bemoaning their lack of prowess around the greens.
This little gizmo is a perfect driving range companion and also works indoors with a net. You connect it to your phone using the free app, rest your phone in the front slot and position eight feet behind the ball. Then select your club and you’re good to go.
It's compact, lightweight and the coolest part is when you are on the range or course it will video your shots and automatically add shot-tracer as well as overlaying the shot information such as carry distance and ball speed. Then you can quickly upload to social media to show off your skills to the world!
There are downsides though, with the biggest being it isn’t yet android compatible (Rapsodo insist this is coming in the middle of 2022) and therefore only works with iPhone and iPad.
If you’re an apple user who is looking for an affordable device for your practice sessions that will give you super accurate data while also producing cool shot-tracer videos (outdoor mode only), the Rapsodo MLM is the way to go as you can pick one up for under £500, which is an absolute steal really.
Mizuno's traditional blue and white tour bags are one of the most iconic pieces of golf equipment, and now you can have a mini replica sat on your office desk.
The pen caddy can be used to hold pens, or alternatively it snugly fits a standard drinks bottle so can be used as a drinks holder.
There's even a side pocket designed to store business cards, making this an ideal gift for the golfer who works in an office.
Keep warm this winter with this golf snood from Under Armour. Made from soft, durable fleece this garment is packed with technology. UA Storm finish repels rain and snow without sacrificing breathability, while the material wicks sweat and dries very quickly.
ColdGear Infrared lining uses a soft, thermo-conductive inner coating to absorb and retain your own body heat, and anti-odour technology prevents the growth of odour causing microbes. A must have item for any golfer who intends playing through the winter months.
You can even make a saving on your order with one of our Under Armour discount codes.
A good golf umbrella is perhaps as important as a good set of clubs on the golf course, and the Galvin Green Tromb umbrella is one of the best. A double canopy vent system will prevent the umbrella from blowing inside out, while a generous 60 inch canopy provides maximum coverage. The wind vents and extra strong durable frame helps make the umbrella so tough and handy in extreme conditions, enabling your golfer to get a round in whatever the weather.
The Rhinoro phone holder is a handy little device that allows golfers to attach their phone to their golf trolley for easy access while they're out on the course.
It's fully adjustable so golfers can position it however they need it. They might want to facetime while walking the fairways, or perhaps just take videos of each shot they hit. This great little gadget allows the golfer to do whatever they need and it costs less than a tenner from Amazon.
Playing golf in the cold is tough for all manner of reasons, one of which is that it’s hard to perform at your best when you can’t feel your fingers. Golf mittens are one way of avoiding that problem but the constant faff of putting them on and taking them off between shots is more than a little inconvenient.
But fear not, cold handed golfers! Titleist’s micro fleece lined hand warmer sits on your waist and you can slip your hands in and out with the minimum of fuss, making it a valuable companion on those cold winter days on the course.
Carrying a golf bag around for 18 holes may be good exercise but it is not doing anything to help lower your score. It’s only when you use a trolley that you realise just how draining carrying a bag can be. The tour pros don’t have caddies just to provide yardages and moral support. To play your best golf you need to be fresh and not hampered by fatigue.
A trolley takes some of the physical strain out of a round of golf but an electric trolley removes virtually all of it. Whereas a regular trolley still needs to be pushed up hills and held onto when going down them, the Motocaddy M-Tech electric trolley is powerful enough to climb the steepest of slopes and has a downhill control system to prevent it running away on its own when it gets to to the other side.
It comes fitted with a touchscreen GPS system as well as a number of other nifty features, including nine different speed settings to suit whatever pace you are walking at. It can keep your score, measure your drives and it looks great too, with polished chrome and carbon fibre detailing, plus hand stitched leather handles to give the ultimate in style and performance.
The M-Tech has a significantly reduced folded footprint with a simple compact folding system and space-saving inverted wheels to help place into the tightest of spaces. You can fit your clubs and the trolley into pretty much any car boot without any trouble.
While any cart bag will fit on this trolley, for maximum performance we would certainly recommend pairing it with the M-Tech matching cart bag, which is designed specifically for this trolley and comes with a fastening system that sees it sit securely in place no matter how bumpy the ride is.
The bag is fully waterproof and has all the storage you will need. Upgrading your kit to an M-Tech trolley and bag will undoubtedly add to your golfing experience and keep you fresh right up until that last big drive up the 18th.
Want to know more? Check out our full Motocaddy M-Tech Electric GPS Trolley review.
Golf can quite the addictive hobby, but not all of us have the time to spend every spare moment out on the course or on the driving range - so how about a driving net you can set up at home? This one is an official PGA Tour product, and offers targets for practising your lob, your chip and a decent pitch.
Ideal for use by both young and older golfers, the PGA Tour Pro Size Driving Net is sturdy enough to take your gradually improving shots (as long as you're using practice balls, rather than proper weighted ones) and can be used both indoors and out in the wild outside. It also includes a carry bag for easy transport and a training video from the PGA itself.
Pandora bracelet charms are ideal gifts for Valentines Day, Mother's Day, Christmas or Birthdays, so why not treat the golfer in your life to a sterling silver Golf Bag charm?
If they don’t already have a Pandora bracelet then you can gain extra points by picking one up and adding the Golf Bag charm to get their collection started.
The Golf Bag charm is compatible with all major brand bracelets and necklace, such as Pandora, Troll, Chamilia, Kay, Carlo Biagi, Zable and other add-a-bead bracelets and necklaces.
These Personalised Golf Gift Sets come in a beautifully packaged premium gift box and include a luxury custom embroidered Golf Towel that’s the perfect thoughtful gift for golf lovers on any special occasion.
Each set comes with a personalised golf towel (in a wide range of colours), a high quality polished ball marker, divot repair tool, a pack of five environmentally friendly wood golf tees and a golf ball.
In our opinion this is one of the best golf products out there currently. The Garmin Approach G80 is a GPS device with a difference, as it also doubles up as a reliable launch monitor.
Launch monitors are fantastic tools for discovering more about your game. You’ll get all kinds of useful information from them, such as club head speed, ball speed, swing tempo and of course the stat that we all obsess over, carry distance.
A high end specialist launch monitor such as GCQuad from Foresight Sports will set you back well in excess of 20 grand and is well out of the budget of most casual golfers, but the G80 offers some of the same features and comes at an affordable price.
The accuracy of the G80 is surprisingly impressive given the relatively modest price, and unlike the GCQuad which needs to be carried around in a big heavy rucksack, you can slip the G80 in your back pocket as it’s roughly the size of a smartphone.
There are other portable launch monitors out there but where the G80 has a real edge is it can also act as a high end range finder, pre-loaded with over 41,000 course and featuring touchscreen technology. The G80 is essentially two fantastic products in one at a price that seems almost too good to be true all things considered.
Yes it may look a little, shall we say, 'orthopaedic', but the Golf Swing Guide is in fact a nifty little training aid that will help golfers of all abilities to check if they are setting their wrists correctly in the backswing. You won’t use it all the time but it is a useful device to have in the bag when you visit the driving range.
It attaches easily to the base of the grip and if the club is swung correctly it will usually nestle against the forearm when the wrists hinge at the top of the backswing, and again in the follow through.
The Golf Swing Guide is suitable for right and left handed golfers, ladies and juniors. You’ll find it widely available online for well under a tenner, and if you shop around you may even get it for less than a fiver, which should make it a popular stocking filler this Christmas.
Keep track of your score in style with this premium leather scorecard holder. You can use the scorecard from the course you are playing or alternatively why not use the custom cards provided, which give you the option of listing fairways hit, greens in regulation and how many putts you had. There’s even a little space to note down anything else you might want to keep track of.
It fits easily into your front or back pocket and comes with a free pencil that sits snugly in the holder. All in all a nice little inexpensive gift for any golfer.
Attention slicers of the golfball! What if we told you there was a driver that can help you hit more fairways without you having to change your swing? The Sim2 Max D from TaylorMade is designed specifically to aid golfers square the club face at impact and minimise those horrible left to right misses that have ruined countless rounds of golf. And it works, to some extent.
While the best fix for a slice will always be lessons and practice, there are other measures you can take to limit the damage of an errant right miss. The Sim2 Max D will give a helping hand to golfers who find it difficult to keep the ball in play due to missing shots wide right, but be warned; a draw bias driver is not a magic wand to rid you of your slice.
It can reduce it to some degree though and even if that is only by ten yards that can often be the difference between fairway and rough, or land and water.
The standard Sim2 is aimed at the higher level of player, the Sim2 Max is more forgiving and suits the mid-high handicap golfer who doesn’t always catch his drive right in the sweet spot, while the Sim2 Max D provides that same level of forgiveness as the Sim2 Max but has a configuration designed to promote more of a right to left shape.
You won't notice massive results but a subtle difference of 5-10 yards can be enough to knock a few shots off your score if it keeps you out of fairway bunkers and the rough on the right hand side of the course.
For a more in depth look at this intriguing club, check out our full review of the TaylorMade Sim2 Max D.
Over time the grooves in your irons will lose their sharpness. This handy little tool will restore them to their former glory by sharpening those grooves and increasing the spin on your approach shots.
Simple to use and small enough to fit in your golf bag, every golfer should have one of these.
These are readily available from numerous manufacturers so shop around for the best deal as they can vary in price, but it should not set you back any more than a tenner so it's an ideal stocking filler for any golfer.
Made from 100% polyester the PING SensorDry 2.5 is waterproof to 20,000mm and has breathability to 20,000g.
In layman’s terms that means if it’s wet but hot and muggy you won’t sweat in it, and if it’s dry but with a chilly breeze the jacket will shield you from that without restricting your movement in the swing. The only thing it won’t do is keep you warm on a really cold day, but then it isn’t designed for that.
The engineered 2.5 stretch fabric has a soft and supple feel that gives great freedom during the golf swing and the jacket features a fully seam sealed, two way centre front zipper which goes right up to a collar that sits high enough on the neck to keep the rain out, but not too high that it is restrictive.
Despite being extremely lightweight the PING SensorDry 2.5 also boasts great wind resistance to keep that chill out when on those breezy days down at your local links.
It’s even fashionable enough that you can wear it away from the golf course too, as the discreet nature of the branding means it just looks like a nice casual rain jacket.
A waterproof jacket such as the SensorDry 2.5 or something of similar quality is a must have for the serious golfer, so if you've been 'making do' and spending your money on more glamorous golf kit, it might be time to rethink.
Want to know more? Try my full, T3 Platinum Award winning PING SensorDry 2.5 waterproof jacket review.
Serious golfers like to analyse their technique and track their progress as their handicap falls, and there’s no easier way to do this than by using a smartwatch. The Garmin S62 has a sunlight-readable 1.2" colour touchscreen display and comes preloaded with more than 42,000 courses from around the world.
It shows distances to the front, middle and back of the green as well as hazards, and automatically records the location and distance of each detected shot for post-round analysis on the accompanying Garmin Golf app. It also works with data-logging sensors, sold separately.
The watch has 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, or 10 days in smartwatch mode.
Want to know more? Check out our in depth review of the Garmin Approach S62.
Every golfer needs a good golf bag and the Callaway HyperDry C stand bag is packed with handy features.
Weighing in at just 1.8kg it’s extremely light and is made from durable fabric, with built-in handles and adjustable shoulder straps for carrying around a course.
The bag is fully waterproof and has ample sized pockets to house your waterproofs, spare gloves, pens and of course balls.
We love the Callaway HyperDry C and so will you. If you want to know more then check out our full review of this superb golf bag,
The Shot Scope Pro L1 laser range finder brings you premium features and performance in an affordable price range, making it a fine option for those looking to buy their first range finder or just for any golfer who likes getting value for money.
For a device that comes in at under £200 the Pro L1 is packed with features usually only found in a more expensive model. In fact, the only real difference between the Pro L1 and a number of range finders at double the price is speed. You may get your distance half a second quicker but it will cost you twice as much.
Adaptive Slope Technology gives you the distance to the pin as well as an adjusted number based on elevation. This feature is illegal in tournaments or in competitive play but it can be easily toggled on or off using a switch on the left hand side of the device.
You also have the option of black or red visuals when you look through the lens. This is a really cool feature as it ensures the display is visible in all light and weather conditions.
The Pro L1 is accurate to 0.1 yard and has a range of 875 yards. Not that you’d ever need that, but it’s still mightily impressive. It also has an adjustable eyepiece and a whopping X6 magnification which is a big help when locking onto pins that are some distance away. In layman’s terms this means a flag that is 150 yards away will appear as clear and visible as if it were only 25 yards away, making it much easier to get a lock on.
It’s water resistant, comes with a 12 month warranty and is available in three different colours so you should be able to find something that matches your golf bag.
The Pressure Putt Trainer by Putt Out is is a perfect and affordable gift for any golfer. Designed by a keen amateur golfer to aid with his home practice, his idea was to come up with a practice aid for putting that reduces the strain on your back caused by repeatedly having to bend to pick the ball out of the hole following short putts.
This clever little device does exactly that and offers an enjoyable method of helping to perfect your technique on those nervy four or five footers. When your putt hits the rubber mat that represents the cup, the ramp ensures that not only will the ball be returned back to you, but it will roll the exact distance your putt would have gone past the hole had you missed. A simple but effective way to give you a good indication of your distance control.
There’s also an option to play the ‘perfect putt game’ by pushing the plug back and trying to land the ball in the hole. Only a putt travelling at just the right speed will stay in the hole so it provides a fun way to practice those short pressure putts that can ruin a potentially good round. It even folds to fit in your golf bag.
Tour Striker claim this is the best body connection training aid on the market and can be used flat, under either armpit or inflated between the forearms.
The Smart Ball is designed to get all parts of the upper body working in harmony throughout the golf swing and you can pick one up for as little as £10.99, making it an ideal gift for any golfer in your life..
The ball hangs around the neck from an adjustable lanyard and sits between your forearms as you swing the club. To keep the ball in place your forearms must stay together so this is a perfect way to overcome ‘chickenwing’ which is a common fault in amateur golfers.
It also helps you complete a full follow through and promotes the feeling of striking from the inside out, which is great for ridding yourself of those horrible slices. It can even help with your putting technique.
Golfers of all abilities can improve using this training aid and even European Ryder Cup legends Justin Rose and Darren Clarke have been seen practicing on the range using the Smart Ball.
Whether they are Brooks Koepka or a complete amateur – especially if they’re an amateur – golfers need golf balls, and not all balls are created equal. Every golfer would be pleased if their stocking was full of TaylorMade Tour Response golf balls.
The Tour Response are premium golf balls aimed at average golfers. They come in at a lower price point than the TP5 ball which you will see used on tour, but most golfer will not notice any difference in performance. Available in white or yellow, you get a box full for under £40 – plenty to fill up a stocking.
We love this golf shoe. The ZG stands for Zero Gravity due to the feeling of weightlessness you have when you put them on. The shoe weighs only 13 ounces which is considerably lighter than most other spiked models and 20% lighter than anything else adidas have produced for golf.
There are three designs available and all of them look terrific, but we especially love the white / acid yellow / blue oxide variation. This shoe will attract envious glances from your fellow golfers when you rock up to the first tee wearing them. It’s just a great looking golf shoe that delivers fantastic performance.
• Want to know more about this great shoe? Then check out our full Adidas ZG21 review!
Buy from Aspinal of London for £176 (opens in new tab)
For a personal gift, why not consider some themed cufflinks? Aspinall of London’s manage to tread that difficult line between being fun and novelty, mainly because of craftmanship.
The golf bag cufflinks are hand-crafted in England from polished hallmarked sterling silver and are joined by a chain-link fastening to a plain oval disk. You can even get them engraved with up to four initials for an especially thoughtful gift.
While some leather gloves will still perform very well even in wet weather, ideally you need a specialist to do the job and the FootJoy Rain-Grip is just the ticket when it’s chucking down.
Made from a water absorbent micro-suede knit in the palm and fingers, the Rain-Grip also has QuickDry material on the back of the fingers so it dries out very quickly. This is a big advantage over leather gloves which once wet will remain so for the duration of your round and then need to be dried out at room temperature to avoid losing their shape.
You don’t get the same level of feel you’d get with a soft leather glove but that’s to be expected. This glove isn’t designed for that, its purpose is to give you a secure grip on the club in wet conditions and it certainly does that.
The Rain-Grip also has an easy access tee holder and a detachable ball marker which means that you don’t have to keep putting wet hands into dry pockets. This glove generally just makes golf that bit easier when you’re playing in wet conditions.
This glove is also available as a pair, which won’t appeal to everybody as wearing two gloves for golf is a fairly alien concept, but if you are a golfer who isn’t put off by a gloomy weather forecast and who will get out there no matter what then it could be worth trying the two handed option.
Because of its low price, this is something every golfer should have in the bag just in case the heavens open while you’re out there on the course.