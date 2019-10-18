The best gaming keyboards 2019: premium | mechanical | wireless

This is the definitive T3 list of the best gaming keyboards money can buy in 2019: we've covered a variety of price points, designs, usage scenarios and manufacturers in our hunt for the very best gaming keyboard out there.

If you're after the best gaming keyboard on a budget, the best gaming keyboard and mouse combo, the best gaming keyboard for wireless use or some other combination, you should find a match right here.

The best wireless, mechanical and RGB gaming keyboards from the world's leading makers are all included right here, so take your time over your choice and read through the extensive research we've put together below.

And, if you do happen to be a PC gamer looking to upgrade your setup with one of the best gaming keyboards of 2019, then you've picked a great time to start: new models keep hitting the market, with prices on current ones coming down too.

Read on for a list of the best gaming keyboards available right now in 2019, as well as a few handy pointers to help you find the best gaming keyboard for your individual setup.

How to choose the best gaming keyboard for you

Lots of the keyboards in this guide feature different kinds of mechanical switches, with each one offering a different kind of feedback. Working out which switch is best for you will help you narrow down which of these best gaming keyboards is the one you need to get.

Some use White Alps or Black Alps – these are common switches, with the White Alps being the more popular of the two due to their pronounced tactility.

Most, however, use a form of switch known as a Cherry MX. These are broken up into colours – black, red, brown, blue and clear – with each one offering a distinctly different feel. Much of this comes down to preference, but certain types suit certain tasks more than others.

These keys are particular popular with gamers due to the ability to choose between clicky/non-clicky and linear/non-linear variants. Most keyboards enable you to swap switches if you're not enjoying the ones you're using, so don't feel like you're stuck with one model forever once you invest in it.

The Cherry MX black is the switch of choice for gamers who play online in the likes of League of Legends and Dota 2. The black variant is 'linear', meaning the keystroke doesn't give you as much of clack, reducing the amount of feedback as you're smashing the keys in a heated moment. Don't be afraid to try out a few before you buy, as there's almost certainly a switch type out there that's perfect for you.

Lastly, while you certainly shouldn't rule out gaming keyboards from small or new makers, do make sure the you read around as much as possible before pulling the trigger as that lack of proper heritage could cost you in the long term. What looks like a cheap, fast, quiet, mechanical bargain from a startup company may look like a bargain, but its build quality or long-term reliability may leave a lot to be desired.

Makers like Roccat, Das Keyboard, Corsair, HyperX, SteelSeries, Logitech, Topre and Cooler Master have serious heritage in making top gaming keyboards, so if you buy from them then chances are you're going to get a product that doesn't break after six months of use. It's not a hard and fast rule, but something to keep in mind when making your decision nonetheless.

The best gaming keyboards 2019

The Das Keyboard X50 RGB Mechanical is the best gaming keyboard in the world.

1. Das Keyboard X50 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Simply put, the best gaming keyboard in the world Reasons to buy + Gamma Zulu mechanical key switches + Premium, aluminium build + Strong RGB brightness + Full N-Key Rollover $99 View at Amazon

With a stunning, premium build, incredibly high-grade Gamma Zulu mechanical switches made by renowned Japanese maker Omron, and a raft of high-end premium features, the Das Keyboard X50 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is, in our opinion, the best pound-for-pound gaming keyboard in the world.

The aesthetic (unlike many gaming keyboards) is understated and exudes class, while the aluminium top plate adds a sturdy weight and luxe feel under the fingertips too.

Then when you throw in a tidy gaming mode indicator and ability to disable windows keys, an extra long braided 2-metre cable, a soft touch coated palm rest, and a built-in control knob, too, it's easy to see how the X50 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is our top recommendation.

A stunning, beautifully engineered gaming keyboard that earns its spot at the top of our best gaming keyboard 2019 list.

The Apex 7 comes with a choice of red, blue or brown switches.

2. SteelSeries Apex 7 Oozes class and packed with features Reasons to buy + Dedicated OLED smart display + USB passthrough port + Dynamic per-key illumination $129.99 View at Walmart

New from SteelSeries is the Apex 7 mechanical gaming keyboard, featuring a host of neat touches to impress gamers – not least the OLED smart display that's able to deliver information straight from games and apps (including Discord and Tidal).

This being SteelSeries you know the build quality is going to be excellent as always, and the Apex 7 really looks the part: it's made from Series 5000 aircraft-grade aluminium, with a wide and deep wrist pad that should keep fatigue at bay even over the longest gaming sessions.

Using SteelSeries' own take on Cherry MX mechanical switches, these keys are good for some 50 million keypresses. It ticks all the boxes you need when you're looking for the best gaming keyboard of 2019.

The Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO has particularly impressive lighting system, as well as superb mechanical keys.

3. Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo The Roccat 120 Aimo is truly stunning, and is a powerful contender for the best gaming keyboard throne Reasons to buy + Silent mechanical keys + Incredible build quality + Stunning AIMO lighting $159.99 View at Best Buy

Roccat advertises the Vulcan 120 Aimo as a "precision gaming tool" and, after getting our hands on the board and producing our official Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo review, it's hard to argue with that.

In terms of usability, the Vulcan 120 Aimo is really comfortable to use and boasts a top mix of programmable keys, so it's handy for both for gaming and everyday PC tasks. Its Titan switches are also among the very best we've ever placed our fingertips on, with a very linear actuation, super-fast input recognition, and super-light caps combining wonderfully.

Quiet switches aren't often a quality we put much stock in when searching out the best gaming keyboards, but considering how responsive the bespoke keys are in Roccat's incredibly impressive Vulcan 120 Aimo, we're beginning to think we'd like to see them more often.

The keyboard, with its anodised aluminium plate, feels incredibly well built under the fingertips (the board weighs in at a rock solid 1,150 grams), and with its remarkably bright Aimo lighting engine it's also one of the most visually appealing boards in our guide.

Powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor, and featuring a sleek detachable wrist rest and lengthy 1.8-metre braided cable, the Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo delivers across the board – it's a package you must check out if you're shopping at the top end of the gaming keyboard market in 2019.

HyperX continue its ascendancy in the gaming keyboard market with the excellent Alloy Elite.

4. HyperX Alloy Elite Affordable Cherry MX gaming keyboard performance with a gorgeous, future-industrial design Reasons to buy + Cherry MX Red keys for less than £100 + Full set of media keys Check Walmart 280 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Not every mechanical-keyed gaming keyboard has to break the bank – in fact, if you look in the right places you can find some robust and reliable models that are perfect for those looking to move away from a boring old everyday use board.

HyperX's Alloy Elite offers a fine entry level peripheral, with a set of Cherry MX Red mechanical keys, a large group of media buttons and some rather striking backlights with six dynamic lighting effects (including an 18 LED lightbar for added cool).

Its chunky, future-industrial build is the furthest thing from flimsy, but you will have to contend with a lack of macro support if this is your pick. In our view, absolutely one of the best gaming keyboards 2019 on the market today.

The G513 RGB's enhanced Romer G mechanical switches are incredibly fast. Gaming keyboard nirvana.

5. Logitech G513 RGB One of the absolute best gaming keyboards available with mechanical key switches Reasons to buy + Enhanced Romer G mechanical key switches + Full spectrum RGB backlighting $125.99 View at Amazon

Logitech has become one of the biggest names in modern keyboards for a reason: its builds are sturdy, slick and highly responsive, which are all key characteristics for a high-end gaming peripheral.

The Logitech G513 RGB model is one of the firm's flagship keyboards, boasting Enhanced Romer G mechanical switches (which provide up to 25% faster keystrokes) and a vibrant backlighting system that uses full spectrum colour lighting per key plus LightSync game-driven lighting colours.

With a full set of Romer G keys and a lovely brushed metal finish, this is one powerful little accessory that we're big fans of.

A fabulously understated finish, and a quality mechanical experience for under £55. The G413 Carbon is a quality gaming keyboard.

6. Logitech G413 Carbon The best gaming keyboard for a mechanical experience south of £55 Reasons to buy + Precision Romer-G lighting system + Robust build quality $54.99 View at Amazon 212 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Logitech has plenty of high-end gaming models to offer you (see the Logitech G513 for proof of that), but there’s also the likes of the G413 Carbon to help you into the PC gaming mechanical switch party without torpedoing your bank balance.

For around £55 or so you're getting a slick actuation point of 1.5mm, making its mechanical keys super precise and accurate (perfect for twitch gaming experiences such as MOBAs or MMORPGs).

Those Romer G switches make a fine alternative to the Cherry MX, with each one sitting in a sturdy, aircraft-grade aluminium alloy chassis for some minimalist style on your desk. If you're wondering if more affordable models can still make our best gaming keyboards of 2019 list, then this is your answer.

The Roccat Ryos MK Pro has two 32-bit ARM Cortex processors built in. Impressive power, and a quality gaming keyboard.

7. Roccat Ryos MK Pro Each key is individually backlit on this top gaming keyboard Reasons to buy + Two 32-bit ARM Cortex processors + Four switch styles $89.49 View at Amazon 43 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Roccat's first attempt at a mechanical keyboard for the gaming crowd is an impressive feat, combining the customisation options of a gaming peripheral with the comfort of a typing device. Each key is individually backlit (for added gaming mood), with the inclusion of N-key for anti-ghosting.

With two 32-bit ARM Cortex processors built in, the Roccat Ryos MK Pro has more than enough individual processing power to support a lot of customisation options. Those eight macro keys are spread out across the whole keyboard too, so there's plenty of choice with this keyboard.

The MK Pro even comes with a soft wrist-rest (though it can't be removed). This remains a great premium mechanical keyboard, and undoubtedly one of the best gaming keyboards of 2019.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is one of the best gaming keyboards around, if you can foot the bill.

8. Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Costs above the average for a gaming keyboard, but more than justifies the price tag Reasons to buy + Tons of lighting options + Beautiful build and design + Dedicated media keys $148.99 View at Amazon 896 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There's no doubt the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is one of the best gaming keyboards on the market right now, with Cherry MX switches, USB passthrough, dedicated media controls, and customisable USB lighting thrown into the mix.

Okay, it's going to cost you a bit of money, and it's going to take up a substantial amount of room on your desk – but if you want the very best in gaming keyboards then this definitely needs to be on your shortlist.

The anodised, brushed aluminium frame really looks the part, and you can really go to town on the lighting customisations as well. Dedicated macro keys are another neat touch in what is an impressive all-round package.

For pure speed in a gaming keyboard, you can't really get better than the SteelSeries Apex M800.

9. SteelSeries Apex M800 The best gaming keyboard for pure speed Reasons to buy + Incredibly fast, low travel switches + Impressive RGB lighting options Today's best steelseries apex m800 deals $157.49 View at Amazon

The Apex M800 model from the esteemed minds at SteelSeries is one of the fastest mechanical keyboards you can buy (thanks mainly to its QS1 keyswitch featuring 1.5mm key travel and 45cN actuation force).

SteelSeries has built this peripheral with pro gaming in mind and it shows – that low travel makes for ultra accurate response times with minimal fuss.

And, with RGB lighting (including eight brightness levels and 16.8 million colour options for your keys), as well as six programmable macro keys, it works like the premium device its price tag suggests.

The Topre Realforce RGB is very expensive but is a simply superb mechanical gaming keyboard.

10. Topre Realforce RGB Expensive but... damn! What a gaming keyboard... Reasons to buy + Super-responsive Topre switches + Impressive back-lighting $489.33 View at Amazon 25 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

When it comes to the highest tier of premium mechanical keyboards, the Topre Realforce RGB sits right there at top with its powerful RGB lighting, incredibly responsive bespoke keys and more. It's a beast of a peripheral, and one that comes with only a few niggling issues.

The switches in the Realforce RGB do support Cherry MX if you really want to swap them out, but the Topre variant that comes with the Realforce RGB is so powerful and ready for customisation (you can actually adjust the actuation from 1.5mm to 3mm) you'd be mad not to use it.

Annoyingly, considering the price, you don't get a keycap puller or a comfy wrist-rest (so that's an extra outlay if you need them), but with all that customisation we can forgive their absences.

The Creative Sound BlasterX Vanguard K08 is one of the most customisable gaming keyboards on the market.

11. Creative Sound BlasterX Vanguard K08 The best gaming keyboard for unparalleled key customisation Reasons to buy + Ultra precise OMRON keys + Whopping 109 customisable keys Check Walmart

Creative Sound might not be a big name in the world of gaming keyboards yet, but with models like the BlasterX Vanguard K08 the firm is poised to make quite the impression on the market.

For a start you’re getting some OMRON mechanical keys. While they’re not the Cherry MX keys you’re used to, these double cross-point mechanical switches offer 70 million keystrokes, so you’re never going to burn this little baby out.

With a shorter actuation point you're getting keys that are ultra responsive but still as tactile as regular switches. It also comes with 109 customisable keys and dynamic lighting you can personalise too.

If you want to go wireless, then the Corsair K63 Wireless is the gaming keyboard for you.

12. Corsair K63 Wireless The best gaming keyboard for a wireless, mechanical gaming setup Reasons to buy + Reliable wireless signal + 128-bit AES encryption mode $68 View at Amazon 149 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Wireless and gaming haven't often mingled well when it comes to PC gaming, but those times are a changing and Corsair's new K63 Wireless is leading the charge, and a worthy addition to our list of the best gaming keyboards of 2019.

Its 1 ms ultra-fast connection uses a 2.4 GHz optimised wireless setup for a true PC gaming experience, with low latency even if you're playing at a distance from your machine.

You get the clickety-clack goodness of some Cherry MX Red switches (with gold-plated contacts, no less), a full set of RGB backlights and plenty of media keys to keep you in control.

You'll get 15 hours of use on a single charge, so expect this wireless wild child to keep you well connected, even on an all-nighter.

13. Cooler Master MasterSet MS120 A robust gaming combo deal Reasons to buy + Mouse and keyboard bundle + Decent build quality for the price $84.83 View at Amazon 201 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Cooler Master MasterSet MS120 sits somewhere on the top end of the budget range, with a price tag south of £70.

You get a decent build quality, and a set of mem-chanical keys that are far more responsive and reliable than its price point suggests. You even get some nice backlighting for a few extra points in the looks department.

The added mouse isn't the best if we're honest, and you're far better off investing in an affordable gaming mouse from Roccat or SteelSeries, but if your budget won't stretch the one included with the MS120 will certainly do the job for the time being.

The best budget 2-in-1 gaming keyboard and mouse package on the market.

14. Asus ROG Strix Scope A compact gaming keyboard that is ideal for FPS enthusiasts Reasons to buy + Durable aluminium top plate + Cherry MX RGB switches $139.99 View at Amazon

Asus has really started to make some top PC gaming peripherals as of late and the ROG Strix Scope is a fine example of that trend, delivering not just a quality gaming keyboard but one that also offers some specialised features geared towards FPS gamers.

This compact mechanical gaming keyboard offers full macro customisation, for example, while the left Ctrl key is widened to ensure it is easier to press during the heat of battle and the WASD controls are finished with easy-to-see silver. The compact layout also means quick button presses are easier due to reduced stretch time.

In terms of build, the keyboard impressed with a premium aluminium top plate, while Asus' Aura Sync RGB LED technology means making the unit light up just how you want it is a breeze. Best-in-the-business Cherry MX RGB mechanical switches ensure the response, feel and key-travel the gamer requires, too.

Another neat feature the Strix Scope boasts is a "stealth key". The stealth key, which is actually the F12 key, once pressed instantly hides all apps on screen and mutes all audio as well. One more press of the key reverses all the actions.

15. Razer Huntsman Elite A strong gaming keyboard that uses optomechanical switches Reasons to buy + Speedy optomechanical switches + Impressive focus on RGB backlighting Reasons to avoid - v $198 View at Walmart 108 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Razer continues to push the envelope when it comes to PC gaming peripherals, including one of the latest additions to its keyboard range – meet the Huntsman Elite.

This board's big selling point is the daring decision to combine optical sensors and mechanical switches to create Razer's own 'optomechanical' switches. The difference in speed is impressive to say the least, offering the unbeatable level of input speed and latency reduction.

The only caveats are it takes quite a bit of power to run, requiring not one, but two USB cables to keep it going, and it's rather an expensive investment too.

But, with a lovely array of RGB lights across those hybrid switches and enough customisation options to make even the hardest of hardcore players happy, this is a beast of a peripheral for ardent PC gamers. It also makes for a silky smooth typing experience should you want to double it up as regular 'board as well.

(Image credit: Plugable)

16. Plugable Performance Mechanical Keyboard A robust budget keyboard that does the job Reasons to buy + Sturdy build for the price + LED backlight $54.95 View at Amazon

Plugable has dipped its toe into the world of mechanical keyboards and come up with a more-than-adequate budget offering, the Plugable Performance Mechanical Keyboard, with the low price-point helped along by the inclusion of Outemu Blue and Red switches, rather than the more costly Cherry switches.

The red switches felt a touch heavy compared to Cherry, and the sound of the spring beneath the keys is very audible.

The keyboard is a testament to Plugable's 'no frills' ethos; it feels robust despite being made of plastic, and the LED backlight - while only available in white - is a nice touch. It's not going to be a focal point of your gaming setup, but it'll stay put, even when taking a severe pounding, and has rubberised flip-out feet for a little extra height and added stability.

While it's fairly wide, it's pretty narrow, so the overall footprint is small, and unlike some of the more expensive options on this list, it comes with a keycap puller. Despite the minuscule price, Plugable has made sure to include N-Key rollover and anti-ghosting.

All in all, for a mechanical keyboard that's hovering around the £50 mark, it'll comfortably do the job as a sturdy stand-in until you can afford to upgrade.