A design for a greener life

Laundrypod

A portable, hand-powered laundry machine, the Laundrypod saves the energy you would waste doing small loads in a full-size washer. Inspiration struck when the design team noticed women washing their underwear in salad spinners, apparently. Lettuce leaf, anyone?

Designer: RKS Design Team

United States

Bugplug

Bugplug, the vermin-shaped power socket, has built-in motion detectors and will switch off the power when it detects nobody's in the room. You'll save on electricity, but you may be plunged into
complete darkness if you don't fidget occasionally.

Designer: Kamil Jerzykowski

Poland

Fastro-Naughts

Fastro-Nauts help to fight childhood obesity and boredom whilst cunningly giving the appearance of being fun. Each toy has a battery that uses kinetic
energy, so if a child wants to play with it they'll have to be active enough to charge it up. Some of the toys come with built-in dynamos - kid'll have to attach them to a bike and pedal at top speed to
power the lights, sound effects, pedometer and mileometer built in.

Designer: Sara Paculdo

United States

VE09 Blister Radio

This radio is made from PLA, a biodegradable, thermoplastic, aliphatic polyester derived from renewable resources such as starch and sugarcane - for our money, that's the best kind of aliphatic polyester. It's got a solar panel on the back too, for ever bigger green-itude.

Designer: Klaus Rosburg

United States

Move your energy

A rocking chair with a difference, this uniquely designed chair has an LED lamp that can be extended over your head for reading. Said lamp is connected to a kinetic mechanism, meaning you can power
the lamp with just a gentle rocking motion.

Designer: Petr Novak

Czech Republic

Riti Printer

Instead of using ink, this printer recycles the dregs from your daily cuppa. Just pour the remains into the ink case on top. Instead of using electricity you
manually move the ink case left and right to inscribe the paper. We're sure someone somewhere will think it worth the effort.

Designer: Jeon Hwan Ju

Korea

Eco Neighbuzz

This intercom system lets you communicate with other apartments in your block, not just whoever's at the front door. Use it to arrange car sharing and
recycling, or to issue threats to the noisy students next door. Text-to-speech, a touchscreen and text messaging mean you can harass your neighbours even when they're not in.

Designer: Korhan Buyukdemirci

Finland

