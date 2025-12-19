Netflix or Amazon Prime or Apple TV? Gift a streaming service this Christmas

There are now so many streaming services that picking a favourite needs careful consideration. Certainly not many people can afford to run all subscriptions at once, so they could be missing out on some of the best shows.

But you can fix that with a thoughtful Christmas gift – as all the best streaming services can be redeemed against gift cards, which you can buy online in physical form, have sent as an email, or even in text message form to a recipient.

With the best shows on Netflix and best shows on Amazon this December already looking unmissable, and Apple TV's Pluribus proving a mesmerising watch, here are our top three suggestions – including their pricing details and the other streaming alternatives to consider.

T3's Top 3

Netflix Gift Card £25 at Amazon UK Netflix's library is larger than any other streamer's, with a mass of entertainment across original shows and movies, plus a selection of outsourced material. With Stranger Things a huge hit and back for its S5 finale this Christmas and New Year period, that's the hot show that's really going to keep fans locked in. Not to mention, of course, Knives Out 3 is also a surefire hit. Amazon Prime Video Gift Card £5 at Amazon UK Gifting an Amazon Prime Video subscription also brings an Amazon Prime bonus, meaning free shipping on anything you might order from the retailer. But really we're here for the shows, with runaway hits like The Boys a major staple in Amazon's library. There's plenty more to excite, though, with videogame adaptation Fallout coming for its second season in 2026. Apple TV Gift Card £10 at Amazon UK While Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+) doesn't have the same subscriber volume as the other big two, it ought to for the sheer quality of the originals that it offers. From Severance to Silo, Pluribus to Ted Lasso, there's heaps of comedy and sci-fi to sink your teeth into. Movies are a growing force, too, with Brad Pitt's F1 The Movie imminent for the service.

Pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Price per month Without ads (pm) Premium tier (pm) Netflix £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 Amazon Prime Video £8.99 £11.98 (£8.99+£2.99) - Apple TV - £9.99 - Disney+ £5.99 £9.99 £14.99 Paramount+ £4.99 £7.99 £10.99

I've put a table in above so you can quick glance at how much will make sense to gift to cover a month's subscription or more.

Keep in mind that most services now come with ads and you'll need to pay more for those to be removed. Many also offer a top-tier package with 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound additions.

Other streaming services to consider

It'd be rude to not mention other streamers in among the mix, though, from Disney+ to Paramount+ each earning their own worth.

Disney is the home of all things Pixar animation and Star Wars, so fans of either or both are going to find it a very comfortable home. There's much more besides that, too, of course.

Paramount+ is growing, with the addition of Champions League matches being one big lure for sports fans. Its original shows are lucrative, too, though, with Tulsa King continuing to rule, plus access to Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection and more. It's easy to add through Amazon Prime Video, if you wish.