3D smartphones: junk or genius?

With a growing number of 3D smartphones flooding the market, T3 asks: are these handsets, such as the LG Optimus 3D, a genius piece of machinery or simply the product of an over ambitious phone maker?

They've certainly been the talk of the tech world in 2011. HTC and LG Optimus lead the pack with the HTC Evo 3D and the LG Optimus 3D, but word is we'll see a few more before the year is out.





But are these smartphones godlike or gimmicks? We hit the streets of London to find out if you think 3D phones are junk or genius?





For more Junk or Genius videos and all the latest T3 tech videos, head to the T3 video channel.