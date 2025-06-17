Move fast! The Google Pixel 9 series is up to £450 off right now
Get the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold with discounts today only on Amazon
The latest Google Pixel 9 models are some of the best handsets you can buy right now, and Amazon's limited-time deal has up to 37% off the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold until midnight.
The Pixel 9 is the smallest of the Pixel handsets, with a 6.3-inch HDR screen, and a dual camera array with a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide. It's a compact premium phone that comes at a great price.
The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are flagship devices with either a 6.3-inch or 6.8-inch display. They feature 16GB RAM, a triple rear camera system with a 48MP 5x telephoto lens in addition to the 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide, and an epic battery life.
When it comes to folding phones, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the best on the market. It has the largest and brightest display, with an 8-inch square display in the centre. It has a strong battery and plenty of power thanks to the Tensor G4 chip.
Save 37% on this small but stylish handset that balances a strong performance with an affordable price.
Save 30% on the smaller of the two flagship Pixel 9 phones. This model comes with 128GB storage and a choice of four colours.
Save 27% on the larger 6.8-inch Pixel flagship model. This comes with 128GB storage as standard and a choice of four colours.
Save 26% on this premium foldable model. The 8-inch square central screen makes this the best display in its field, while folded it feels just like a regular phone.
Amazon's discount ends at midnight on Tuesday, 17th June, so you need to act fast. If you've missed it, take a look at the additional deals below.
