AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R: should you splash out on this premium washing machine?

The AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R washing machine is has been top of T3’s best washing machine list for over three years, and we’re not alone in appreciating its fine qualities. As well as being a T3 awards winner, it’s been garlanded by others plus it’s the subject of a whole host of five-star user reviews online.

Washing machines aren’t usually the loveliest of home appliances, but this one can definitely hold its head up among the competition with sleek enough lines for any utility room or kitchen. Aesthetic concerns aside, it offers programmes and features that are seriously useful, a generous 9kg capacity, and a nifty 1,600rpm spin speed.

Those are the headlines, but what about the nitty gritty? What are those programmes, and how long do they take? How does it keep clothes looking new rather than many-times laundered (but, er, well loved)? And will it come to the rescue when you find the item you want to wear today rumpled in the wardrobe. All the answers are here.

AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R: Key spec

Dimensions : H84.7 x W59.7 x D63.1cm

: H84.7 x W59.7 x D63.1cm Energy rating : A+++

: A+++ Drum capacity : 9kg

: 9kg Maximum spin speed: 1,600rpm

AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R: Features

For many, the starting point for washing machine assessment is how much it can accommodate in one load. It might be because you’re in a family home that generates what is, frankly, a stupendous amount of washing, or because you’re inclined to let the laundry basket keep on filling until the task is crucial, but either way, size does matter.

Here, the AEG 9000 Series makes a great first impression. A 9kg load capacity may not fit into the very largest bracket (that would be 10kg and over), but it has a whole lot more room for your dirty laundry than many other machines on the market, and that’s all to the good for bigger households, the sporty, the muddy, and the overflowing laundry basket crowd. Bear in mind that we’re generally talking cottons when it comes to a machine’s maximum load, and that’s the case for the 9000 series.

One of those I’ll-just-cram-a-bit-more-in people? The machine has your number and will alert you when you’ve exceeded the maximum weight for the particular programme to save you from your over-filling impulses.

Also critical is the spin speed of a washing machine. More water out at this stage means fewer minutes in the dryer saving electricity, or less time on the line, or the airer and clothes ready to wear more quickly. Once again, the 9000 Series is a champ. It has a spin speed of 1,600rpm, and will leave clothes free of excess water.

Every wash temperature you might want is on offer from cold to 95 degrees, and the machine gives you the choice of 11 programmes, which should fulfil all your washing needs. The favourites you’re likely to pick with regularity are there, of course, but you might want to note that the cotton 60ºC wash takes a maximum of 268 minutes. Yes, that is a long time.

If you have plenty of wool garments in your wardrobe, you’ll like the fact that this machine has a wool plus programme with a cool-down at the end of the wash to prevent woolies enduring a sudden rush of cold water when the rinse begins. Less shrinkage is, in our book, a very good thing.

Often find yourself needing an item of clothing then discover it’s become creased in a drawer or the wardrobe? Or you’d worn it once but need it to be fresh? The steam programme of the 9000 Series can come to the rescue. The cycle reduces both wrinkles and odours to freshen up the required item, and promises ironing won’t be hard afterwards. Good news for those who list the latter as their least favourite chore: the steam cycle can also be used after washing for the same effect.

We’re encouraged to keep our clothes for longer these days, so will the AEG 9000 Series keep them looking like they’re new? It has the technology! It’s called softwater and features an ion-exchange purifying filter to swap the minerals in the water for sodium ions so it’s soft and detergents work better. Result? Colours and blacks stay true. You have a part to play in this process, too.

Just like with the dishwasher, putting salt into the special compartment is needed to soften the water. And just like with the dishwasher, that is a bit of a pain, and an additional monthly expense. Worth it, though.

AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R: Performance

So, what do those who spent their hard-earned pounds on the AEG 9000 Series washing machine think about their investment? The verdict is overwhelmingly positive. The machine’s users like the water softener, and say their clothes really do come out of the wash clean and soft. They’re also fans of the steam programme.

Reviewers also note that the machine is easy to set up and to operate. When it comes to noise, the washer is also praised for doing its job quietly. For some reviewers, looks count, and the 9000 Series pleases them on this score.

As for the downsides? Some people note that cycles are long (although it is mentioned that they can be adjusted). Overall, online reviews average just shy of 5 stars.

AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R: Verdict

There are lots of washing machines vying for your attention out there, and prices range from the very budget to the very serious. The AEG 9000 Series washing machine may be towards the higher end of the market, but the performance and features of this machine mean we’re fans and so are its buyers.

Many of us live in hard water areas that make the water softener a truly useful innovation in terms of washing results each time and over the life of clothes, towels and linens. Also winning our affections are the range of programmes, including the wool and steam options.

The bottom line? If you’re up for investing in a washing machine rather than picking the most economical option, you’ll be delighted with the purchase of an AEG L9FEC966R.