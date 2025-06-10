Meaco takes on Shark with its new portable fan – and its battery life is seriously impressive
Meaco’s new Sefte fan is its most eco-conscious yet
QUICK SUMMARY
Meaco has launched a new portable fan with a rechargeable and replaceable battery.
The Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator has a powerful airflow, a whisper quiet motor, and can be used corded or cordless.
Watch out Shark – Meaco has just launched its latest fan, and it’s the brand’s most portable and eco-conscious model yet. Part of the popular Sefte range, the Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator has a rechargeable, replaceable battery, a powerful airflow and a new portable design.
Meaco holds the top spot in our best fan guide, mainly due to its clever designs and strong cooling properties. Its newest fan or air circulator, the Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator is an advancement of one of its most popular styles, and it’s been advanced with new cooling technology and battery life.
The Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator is an upgrade on the Meaco 1056 Air Circulator. While we gave it five stars in our review, the Meaco team found frequent customer concerns about the fan including too wide oscillation, controls and portability – and the brand responded with the new Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator.
The biggest attraction of the new Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator is its portability. It can be used both corded and cordless, and the main fan part can actually be taken off the main control base and carried around with you. It’s quite similar to the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo which also launched this year, although it seems to be ahead of the Shark model with its battery life.
Built for longevity, the Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator has a new battery system to help reduce electronic waste. With the forthcoming EU regulation that requires all electronic products to offer replaceable batteries by 2027, Meaco is ahead with its battery, which is replaceable and rechargeable.
The Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator has up to 17 hours per charge, and it can also be plugged into the mains for more battery life. Despite its smaller size, the Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator is powered by a whisper quiet brushless DC motor that provides a powerful and long, narrow airflow.
The three-step oscillation means the fan is more precise and focused with its cooling airflow. The Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator also operates at a lower noise level, and it has a night mode which disables lights and sounds, so it won’t disrupt you when you’re trying to sleep.
The Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator is expected to launch on 17th June, with a price tag of £79.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
